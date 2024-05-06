PlayStation Reverses Decision For Helldivers 2's PSN Account Linking

(RTTNews) - PlayStation recently announced that PC gamers of Helldivers 2 will no longer have to link their Steam account to a PlayStation Network account to play the popular sci-fi co-op shooter.

The announcement came as a result of tens of thousands of negative reviews from the gaming community, which prompted PlayStation to reverse their decision.

Originally, PlayStation had made it mandatory for all players to have a PlayStation account by June 4, otherwise, they would not be able to continue playing the game. This move caused Helldivers 2 to be removed from 177 countries that did not have access to PSN.

Johan Pilestedt, CEO of Arrowhead Games Studios, mentioned that they were in discussions with PlayStation to address the issue. Initially, the requirement for a PSN account was postponed due to the game's success, but it was mentioned on the Steam store page. However, it was temporarily suspended after the game's troubled debut in February.

Following the community's strong reaction, PlayStation decided to retract the requirement.

In a Twitter announcement, PlayStation stated, "Helldivers fans - we've heard your feedback on the Helldivers 2 account linking update. The May 6 update, which would have required Steam and PlayStation Network account linking for new players and for current players beginning May 30, will not be moving forward."

Now that the issue has been resolved, gamers can look forward to new Arctic-themed weapons in the Polar Patriots Warbond. Helldivers 2, which was developed by Arrowhead and published by Sony, has seen significant success, becoming Sony's seventh top-grossing game with estimated sales of 8 million copies by mid-March, according to industry analysts.