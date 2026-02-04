NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
04.02.2026 15:01:46
Plug Hydrogen Now Flowing Through Rotterdam’s Hynetwork Pipeline
Hydrogen is now moving through one of Europe’s most important early hydrogen infrastructure projects.Plug has completed the first hydrogen fill of Hynetwork’s 32-kilometer pipeline segment in the Rotterdam industrial cluster, supplying 32 tons of RFNBO-certified hydrogen to support initial commissioning. This milestone marks the first major pipeline section of the Dutch hydrogen network to be filled which is a foundational step toward building the hydrogen backbone for Rotterdam, the Netherlands, and north-western Europe.A critical link in Europe’s hydrogen backboneDeveloped by Gasunie subsidiary Hynetwork, the Rotterdam pipeline connects the port with key industrial customers and will integrate into the Netherlands’ nationwide hydrogen network.The segment also lays the groundwork for the Delta Rhine Corridor (DRC), linking Rotterdam to industrial demand across the Netherlands and into Germany and supporting large-scale industrial decarbonization while strengthening European energy security.Delivered through collaborationThe filling operations were carried out through close collaboration between Hynetwork, Plug, and logistics partners, with hydrogen transported from northern Germany to a temporary filling site at the Maasvlakte industrial area near Rotterdam.As Hynetwork noted following commissioning, having experienced specialist partners and strong coordination across teams was critical to delivering the operation safely, efficiently, and on schedule.Focused execution, smooth resultsPlug supported commissioning by supplying certified hydrogen and delivering a custom unloading system designed for pipeline purging and filling, enabling efficient unloading of multiple hydrogen trailers and steady flow throughout the operation.The pipeline was filled smoothly and without incident serving as an important signal as hydrogen networks continue to scale across Europe.Building momentum across EuropeThe Rotterdam milestone builds on Plug’s growing hydrogen delivery footprint across Europe, including the H2CAST salt cavern storage project in Germany, where Plug delivered more than 44 tons of renewable hydrogen and was subsequently awarded an additional supply contract.Together, these projects reflect a broader shift: hydrogen infrastructure moving from planning to operation, supported by partners capable of delivering reliably at scale.Hydrogen, delivered where it mattersFrom certified hydrogen supply and logistics to custom engineering and on-site execution, Plug is proud to support the rollout of Europe’s hydrogen infrastructure alongside partners like Gasunie.With hydrogen now flowing through Rotterdam’s first major pipeline segment, the foundation is in place for a connected, resilient hydrogen system across the Netherlands and north-western Europe. Gasunie has shared more detail on what this milestone means for the Dutch hydrogen network and the future of Europe’s hydrogen infrastructure. Read their perspective on the project here: First stretch of hydrogen network filled with green hydrogen › GasunieThe post Plug Hydrogen Now Flowing Through Rotterdam’s Hynetwork Pipeline appeared first on Plug Power.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei RSS Importer
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NOW Inc When Issued
|13,70
|-0,72%
