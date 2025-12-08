Handeln Sie CFDs auf die beliebtesten Aktien, Kryptos, Indizes und mehr in Österreich! (79% der CFD-Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld.) -w-

Funding Circle Holdings Aktie

Funding Circle Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2N6WD / ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62

08.12.2025 18:28:25

POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
POS-Transaction in Own Shares

08-Dec-2025 / 17:28 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

8 December 2025

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025:

Date of purchase:

8 December 2025

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

33,225

Highest price paid per share:

126.00p

Lowest price paid per share:

123.40p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

124.9694p

 

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 1,760,685 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 302,980,891 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 302,980,891 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

124.9694p

33,225

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

601

125.40

09:22:29

00364790751TRLO1

XLON

322

124.80

09:22:31

00364790784TRLO1

XLON

307

124.80

09:22:31

00364790785TRLO1

XLON

653

124.60

09:22:37

00364790828TRLO1

XLON

453

125.20

09:32:47

00364798982TRLO1

XLON

2

125.20

09:32:47

00364798983TRLO1

XLON

146

125.20

09:32:47

00364798984TRLO1

XLON

654

125.00

09:33:41

00364799774TRLO1

XLON

654

124.80

11:26:52

00364824359TRLO1

XLON

553

124.80

11:30:26

00364824452TRLO1

XLON

190

124.60

11:37:38

00364824712TRLO1

XLON

396

125.00

11:37:40

00364824714TRLO1

XLON

631

124.60

11:37:40

00364824715TRLO1

XLON

610

125.80

12:25:53

00364825948TRLO1

XLON

669

125.80

12:38:28

00364826220TRLO1

XLON

658

126.00

12:38:29

00364826222TRLO1

XLON

637

125.80

12:38:35

00364826225TRLO1

XLON

609

125.80

12:41:34

00364826309TRLO1

XLON

72

126.00

12:47:01

00364826449TRLO1

XLON

2

126.00

12:47:01

00364826450TRLO1

XLON

102

126.00

12:47:11

00364826454TRLO1

XLON

84

126.00

12:47:48

00364826465TRLO1

XLON

500

126.00

13:43:32

00364827861TRLO1

XLON

109

126.00

13:43:32

00364827862TRLO1

XLON

654

126.00

13:45:05

00364827914TRLO1

XLON

644

125.80

13:55:15

00364828284TRLO1

XLON

19

125.80

13:55:15

00364828285TRLO1

XLON

1310

125.80

13:56:02

00364828295TRLO1

XLON

67

125.60

13:57:00

00364828353TRLO1

XLON

551

125.60

14:14:00

00364828880TRLO1

XLON

67

125.60

14:14:00

00364828881TRLO1

XLON

609

125.20

14:18:32

00364829033TRLO1

XLON

507

125.60

14:32:00

00364830222TRLO1

XLON

1085

125.60

14:32:00

00364830223TRLO1

XLON

47

125.60

14:32:00

00364830224TRLO1

XLON

680

125.60

14:32:00

00364830225TRLO1

XLON

256

125.60

14:45:51

00364831523TRLO1

XLON

616

125.40

14:45:51

00364831524TRLO1

XLON

119

125.60

14:52:14

00364831933TRLO1

XLON

108

125.60

14:52:14

00364831934TRLO1

XLON

160

125.60

14:52:14

00364831935TRLO1

XLON

1631

125.60

14:52:14

00364831936TRLO1

XLON

724

125.60

14:52:14

00364831939TRLO1

XLON

666

125.40

14:52:15

00364831942TRLO1

XLON

667

125.20

14:57:56

00364832426TRLO1

XLON

485

124.80

15:25:23

00364834346TRLO1

XLON

157

124.80

15:25:23

00364834347TRLO1

XLON

641

124.80

15:25:23

00364834348TRLO1

XLON

121

125.00

15:25:23

00364834349TRLO1

XLON

1185

125.00

15:25:23

00364834350TRLO1

XLON

642

124.60

15:25:27

00364834378TRLO1

XLON

27

124.80

15:26:12

00364834427TRLO1

XLON

654

124.60

15:43:23

00364835312TRLO1

XLON

126

124.60

15:43:38

00364835327TRLO1

XLON

345

124.20

15:52:05

00364835765TRLO1

XLON

288

124.20

15:52:05

00364835766TRLO1

XLON

617

124.20

15:52:05

00364835767TRLO1

XLON

283

124.00

16:00:07

00364836407TRLO1

XLON

331

124.00

16:00:07

00364836408TRLO1

XLON

613

124.00

16:00:07

00364836409TRLO1

XLON

613

124.00

16:00:07

00364836410TRLO1

XLON

195

124.20

16:01:08

00364836489TRLO1

XLON

657

124.20

16:01:08

00364836490TRLO1

XLON

1274

123.80

16:01:08

00364836491TRLO1

XLON

636

123.80

16:01:08

00364836492TRLO1

XLON

642

123.60

16:14:31

00364837284TRLO1

XLON

631

123.40

16:19:52

00364837644TRLO1

XLON

630

123.40

16:19:52

00364837645TRLO1

XLON

631

123.40

16:19:52

00364837646TRLO1

XLON

 

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
 

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Nachrichten zu Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten