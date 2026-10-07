Funding Circle Holdings Aktie

Funding Circle Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2N6WD / ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
07.10.2026 16:11:03

HOL-Holdings in Company

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
HOL-Holdings in Company

07-Oct-2026 / 15:11 GMT/BST

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BG0TPX62

Issuer Name

FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Aktieselskabet af 2.7.2018

City of registered office (if applicable)

Aarhus C

Country of registered office (if applicable)

Denmark

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

 

City of registered office (if applicable)

 

Country of registered office (if applicable)

 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

06-Oct-2026

6. Date on which Issuer notified

05-Oct-2026

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

16.005913

0.000000

16.005913

47067936

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

15.002123

0.000000

15.002123

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00BG0TPX62

47067936

0

16.005913

16.005913

Sub Total 8.A

47067936

16.005913%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

Sub Total 8.B1

 

 

 

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sub Total 8.B2

 

 

 

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Anders Holch Povlsen

Brightfolk A/S

16.005913

 

16.005913%

Anders Holch Povlsen

HEARTLAND A/S

16.005913

 

16.005913%

Anders Holch Povlsen

 

 

 

 

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

 

The number and % of voting rights held

 

The date until which the voting rights will be held

 

If date does not apply, explain below

 

11. Additional Information

The change in the breakdown of voting rights was notified on 5 October 2026 and effective from 6 October 2026.

12. Date of Completion

07-Oct-2026

13. Place Of Completion

Aarhus, Denmark


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
Sequence No.: 445737
EQS News ID: 2412030

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shs 2,10 0,00% Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

04.10.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 40
04.10.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 40: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
03.10.26 KW 40: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
03.10.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
03.10.26 September 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht mit herben Verlusten in den Feierabend -- DAX beendet Handel deutlich schwächer -- US-Börsen schließen tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Mittwoch kräftigen nach unten. Die Erholung am deutschen Aktienmarkt geriet derweil ins Stocken. Die US-Börsen gaben am Mittwoch nach. An den Börsen in Asien wurden zur Wochenmitte Abschläge verzeichnet.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen