WKN DE: A2N6WD / ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62

31.12.2025 14:04:05

POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
POS-Transaction in Own Shares

31-Dec-2025 / 13:04 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

31 December 2025

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025:

Date of purchase:

31 December 2025

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

13,013

Highest price paid per share:

126.40p

Lowest price paid per share:

125.40p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

125.9560p

 

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 2,384,785 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 302,356,791 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 302,356,791 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

125.9560p

13,013

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

609

125.80

08:44:02

00368116068TRLO1

XLON

489

125.60

08:46:31

00368118748TRLO1

XLON

158

125.60

08:46:31

00368118749TRLO1

XLON

152

125.60

08:55:24

00368132526TRLO1

XLON

618

126.00

09:17:31

00368163745TRLO1

XLON

288

125.80

09:17:31

00368163746TRLO1

XLON

341

125.80

09:17:31

00368163747TRLO1

XLON

629

125.80

09:17:35

00368163787TRLO1

XLON

293

126.00

09:47:41

00368200755TRLO1

XLON

4835

126.00

09:47:41

00368200756TRLO1

XLON

1186

126.00

09:47:55

00368201046TRLO1

XLON

614

125.80

10:59:04

00368215088TRLO1

XLON

602

125.40

11:02:10

00368215250TRLO1

XLON

289

126.00

11:27:53

00368215679TRLO1

XLON

200

126.20

11:34:18

00368215855TRLO1

XLON

1113

126.40

11:34:39

00368215862TRLO1

XLON

437

126.20

12:03:46

00368216505TRLO1

XLON

160

126.20

12:03:46

00368216506TRLO1

XLON

 

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
 

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
Sequence No.: 413333
EQS News ID: 2253288

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

