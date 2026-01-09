POS-Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

9 January 2026

Funding Circle Holdings plc

Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025:

Date of purchase: 9 January 2026 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 61,967 Highest price paid per share: 128.80p Lowest price paid per share: 127.40p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 128.0085p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 2,726,082 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 302,015,494 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 302,015,494 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 128.0085p 61,967

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 313 128.40 09:25:31 00369834154TRLO1 XLON 87 128.40 09:25:31 00369834155TRLO1 XLON 355 128.40 09:25:32 00369834165TRLO1 XLON 43 128.40 10:48:39 00369868617TRLO1 XLON 79 128.00 10:59:10 00369868952TRLO1 XLON 563 128.20 13:04:23 00369872711TRLO1 XLON 3 128.60 13:30:50 00369873474TRLO1 XLON 625 128.00 14:07:34 00369874591TRLO1 XLON 2348 128.00 14:07:34 00369874592TRLO1 XLON 20176 128.00 14:07:34 00369874593TRLO1 XLON 156 128.00 14:07:34 00369874594TRLO1 XLON 808 128.40 14:07:48 00369874601TRLO1 XLON 581 128.60 14:08:13 00369874612TRLO1 XLON 577 128.40 14:12:18 00369874735TRLO1 XLON 591 128.80 14:20:16 00369875044TRLO1 XLON 591 128.60 14:26:22 00369875215TRLO1 XLON 13 128.80 14:26:22 00369875216TRLO1 XLON 290 128.80 14:34:05 00369875756TRLO1 XLON 1 128.80 14:39:52 00369876064TRLO1 XLON 597 128.60 14:39:52 00369876065TRLO1 XLON 1166 128.20 14:56:34 00369876814TRLO1 XLON 670 128.00 14:58:50 00369876911TRLO1 XLON 1118 128.40 15:01:02 00369876982TRLO1 XLON 452 128.40 15:01:03 00369876983TRLO1 XLON 602 128.00 15:02:34 00369877056TRLO1 XLON 144 127.60 15:06:33 00369877222TRLO1 XLON 609 127.60 15:06:33 00369877223TRLO1 XLON 464 127.60 15:06:33 00369877224TRLO1 XLON 609 127.60 15:06:33 00369877225TRLO1 XLON 112 127.80 15:06:33 00369877226TRLO1 XLON 1723 127.40 15:06:35 00369877230TRLO1 XLON 577 127.60 15:16:15 00369877758TRLO1 XLON 82 127.60 15:16:15 00369877759TRLO1 XLON 587 127.60 15:16:15 00369877760TRLO1 XLON 870 127.40 15:16:16 00369877762TRLO1 XLON 1009 128.00 15:22:36 00369878081TRLO1 XLON 1108 128.00 15:22:36 00369878082TRLO1 XLON 586 128.00 15:22:36 00369878083TRLO1 XLON 370 128.20 15:44:36 00369879077TRLO1 XLON 628 128.00 15:44:36 00369879078TRLO1 XLON 2942 128.00 15:49:29 00369879331TRLO1 XLON 209 128.00 15:49:29 00369879332TRLO1 XLON 12369 128.00 15:49:29 00369879333TRLO1 XLON 604 127.80 15:49:31 00369879336TRLO1 XLON 608 127.60 15:49:32 00369879337TRLO1 XLON 144 128.40 15:54:48 00369879653TRLO1 XLON 1260 128.00 15:54:48 00369879654TRLO1 XLON 296 127.80 15:55:24 00369879677TRLO1 XLON 334 127.80 15:55:24 00369879678TRLO1 XLON 296 127.80 15:55:24 00369879679TRLO1 XLON 622 128.20 16:19:58 00369881032TRLO1 XLON

