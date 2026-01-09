Funding Circle Holdings Aktie

Funding Circle Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2N6WD / ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62

09.01.2026 18:15:25

POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
POS-Transaction in Own Shares

09-Jan-2026 / 17:15 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

9 January 2026

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025:

Date of purchase:

9 January 2026

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

61,967

Highest price paid per share:

128.80p

Lowest price paid per share:

127.40p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

128.0085p

 

 

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 2,726,082 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 302,015,494 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 302,015,494 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

128.0085p

61,967

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

313

128.40

09:25:31

00369834154TRLO1

XLON

87

128.40

09:25:31

00369834155TRLO1

XLON

355

128.40

09:25:32

00369834165TRLO1

XLON

43

128.40

10:48:39

00369868617TRLO1

XLON

79

128.00

10:59:10

00369868952TRLO1

XLON

563

128.20

13:04:23

00369872711TRLO1

XLON

3

128.60

13:30:50

00369873474TRLO1

XLON

625

128.00

14:07:34

00369874591TRLO1

XLON

2348

128.00

14:07:34

00369874592TRLO1

XLON

20176

128.00

14:07:34

00369874593TRLO1

XLON

156

128.00

14:07:34

00369874594TRLO1

XLON

808

128.40

14:07:48

00369874601TRLO1

XLON

581

128.60

14:08:13

00369874612TRLO1

XLON

577

128.40

14:12:18

00369874735TRLO1

XLON

591

128.80

14:20:16

00369875044TRLO1

XLON

591

128.60

14:26:22

00369875215TRLO1

XLON

13

128.80

14:26:22

00369875216TRLO1

XLON

290

128.80

14:34:05

00369875756TRLO1

XLON

1

128.80

14:39:52

00369876064TRLO1

XLON

597

128.60

14:39:52

00369876065TRLO1

XLON

1166

128.20

14:56:34

00369876814TRLO1

XLON

670

128.00

14:58:50

00369876911TRLO1

XLON

1118

128.40

15:01:02

00369876982TRLO1

XLON

452

128.40

15:01:03

00369876983TRLO1

XLON

602

128.00

15:02:34

00369877056TRLO1

XLON

144

127.60

15:06:33

00369877222TRLO1

XLON

609

127.60

15:06:33

00369877223TRLO1

XLON

464

127.60

15:06:33

00369877224TRLO1

XLON

609

127.60

15:06:33

00369877225TRLO1

XLON

112

127.80

15:06:33

00369877226TRLO1

XLON

1723

127.40

15:06:35

00369877230TRLO1

XLON

577

127.60

15:16:15

00369877758TRLO1

XLON

82

127.60

15:16:15

00369877759TRLO1

XLON

587

127.60

15:16:15

00369877760TRLO1

XLON

870

127.40

15:16:16

00369877762TRLO1

XLON

1009

128.00

15:22:36

00369878081TRLO1

XLON

1108

128.00

15:22:36

00369878082TRLO1

XLON

586

128.00

15:22:36

00369878083TRLO1

XLON

370

128.20

15:44:36

00369879077TRLO1

XLON

628

128.00

15:44:36

00369879078TRLO1

XLON

2942

128.00

15:49:29

00369879331TRLO1

XLON

209

128.00

15:49:29

00369879332TRLO1

XLON

12369

128.00

15:49:29

00369879333TRLO1

XLON

604

127.80

15:49:31

00369879336TRLO1

XLON

608

127.60

15:49:32

00369879337TRLO1

XLON

144

128.40

15:54:48

00369879653TRLO1

XLON

1260

128.00

15:54:48

00369879654TRLO1

XLON

296

127.80

15:55:24

00369879677TRLO1

XLON

334

127.80

15:55:24

00369879678TRLO1

XLON

296

127.80

15:55:24

00369879679TRLO1

XLON

622

128.20

16:19:58

00369881032TRLO1

XLON

 

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
 

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
Sequence No.: 414451
EQS News ID: 2258092

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

