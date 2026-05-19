Funding Circle Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2N6WD / ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
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19.05.2026 10:39:05
DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding
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Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
19 May 2026
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
Funding Circle Holdings plc (“the Company”)
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility
Participation in the Share Incentive Plan
The Company announces that on 18 May 2026, Lisa Jacobs and Tony Nicol acquired a further interest in the Company's shares as a result of their participation in the Funding Circle Holdings plc Share Incentive Plan (the "SIP").
The SIP is an HMRC approved all employee share plan, under which employees are able to purchase 'Partnership Shares' using deductions from salary each month and/or make a lump sum payment from their salary. For each Partnership Share purchased employees receive two free 'Matching Shares'. This was an automated purchase instruction arranged with a third-party provider as per the SIP rules.
Details of the Partnership Shares acquired on behalf of, and the Matching Shares awarded to, Lisa Jacobs and Tony Nicol under the SIP, whom opted to make a lump sum payment in May 2026, are set out below:
The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail:
Acquisition of Partnership Shares
Award of Matching Shares
Enquiries:
Funding Circle:
Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com
Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com
Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
About Funding Circle:
Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK’s leading SME finance platform. Since 2010, we have extended more than £17bn in credit to over 125,000 UK businesses, helping them power the economy and their communities.
By combining proprietary AI-powered credit models with a human touch, we provide a seamless experience that allows SMEs to borrow, pay later, and spend through a single ecosystem. For institutional investors, Funding Circle offers access to an attractive, underserved asset class through a platform built on deep data and a proven track record of robust returns.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|GB00BG0TPX62
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|FCH
|LEI Code:
|2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
|Sequence No.:
|427875
|EQS News ID:
|2329842
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
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