Funding Circle Holdings Aktie

Funding Circle Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2N6WD / ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62

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19.05.2026 10:39:05

DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding

19-May-2026 / 09:39 GMT/BST

19 May 2026

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (“the Company”)

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility

 

Participation in the Share Incentive Plan

 

The Company announces that on 18 May 2026, Lisa Jacobs and Tony Nicol acquired a further interest in the Company's shares as a result of their participation in the Funding Circle Holdings plc Share Incentive Plan (the "SIP").

 

The SIP is an HMRC approved all employee share plan, under which employees are able to purchase 'Partnership Shares' using deductions from salary each month and/or make a lump sum payment from their salary. For each Partnership Share purchased employees receive two free 'Matching Shares'.  This was an automated purchase instruction arranged with a third-party provider as per the SIP rules.

 

Details of the Partnership Shares acquired on behalf of, and the Matching Shares awarded to, Lisa Jacobs and Tony Nicol under the SIP, whom opted to make a lump sum payment in May 2026, are set out below:

 

Name of PDMR

Number of Partnership Shares

Number of Matching Shares

Lisa Jacobs

1,315

2,630

Tony Nicol

1,314

2,628

 

 

The   notification   below, made   in   accordance   with   the   requirements   of   Article   19 of   the   Market   Abuse Regulation, provides further detail:

 

Acquisition of Partnership Shares

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name:
  1. Lisa Jacobs
  2. Tony Nicol

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status:
  1. Chief Executive Officer
  2. Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification/Amendment:

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name:

Funding Circle Holdings plc

b)

LEI:

2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:

Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each

b)

Identification code:

GB00BG0TPX62

c)

Nature of the transaction:

Acquisition of Partnership Shares under the Funding Circle Holdings plc Share Incentive Plan

d)

Price(s) and volume(s):

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)
  1. 136.9 pence

1,315
  1. 136.9 pence

1,314

 

e)

Aggregated information:

 

Aggregated volume:

 

Price:

 

Aggregated

Volume

Aggregated price (weighted average)
  1. 1,315

136.9 pence
  1. 1,314

136.9 pence

 

f)

Date of the transaction:

18 May 2026

g)

Place of the transaction

The London Stock Exchange (XLON)

 

Award of Matching Shares

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name:
  1. Lisa Jacobs
  2. Tony Nicol

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status:
  1. Chief Executive Officer
  2. Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification/Amendment:

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name:

Funding Circle Holdings plc

b)

LEI:

2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:

Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each

b)

Identification code:

GB00BG0TPX62

c)

Nature of the transaction:

Award of Matching Shares under the Funding Circle Holdings plc Share Incentive Plan

d)

Price(s) and volume(s):

 

Price

Volume(s)
  1. Nil

2,630
  1. Nil

2,628

 

e)

Aggregated information:

 

 

Aggregated

volume

Aggregated price (weighted average)
  1. 2,630

Nil
  1. 2,628

Nil

 

f)

Date of the transaction:

18 May 2026

g)

Place of the transaction

The London Stock Exchange (XLON)

 

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
 

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Stephen Malthouse

 

About Funding Circle:

Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK’s leading SME finance platform. Since 2010, we have extended more than £17bn in credit to over 125,000 UK businesses, helping them power the economy and their communities.

By combining proprietary AI-powered credit models with a human touch, we provide a seamless experience that allows SMEs to borrow, pay later, and spend through a single ecosystem. For institutional investors, Funding Circle offers access to an attractive, underserved asset class through a platform built on deep data and a proven track record of robust returns.


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
Sequence No.: 427875
EQS News ID: 2329842

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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