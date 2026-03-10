Funding Circle Holdings Aktie

Funding Circle Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2N6WD / ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62

10.03.2026 18:06:55

POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
POS-Transaction in Own Shares

10-March-2026 / 17:06 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

10 March 2026

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025:

Date of purchase:

10 March 2026

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

59,480

Highest price paid per share:

148.40p

Lowest price paid per share:

146.00p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

147.5396p

 

 

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 4,714,614 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 300,026,962 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 300,026,962 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

147.5396p

59,480

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

519

147.40

08:18:55

00381157359TRLO1

XLON

519

147.60

08:18:55

00381157360TRLO1

XLON

532

148.40

08:30:55

00381166913TRLO1

XLON

551

147.80

09:00:42

00381205944TRLO1

XLON

549

147.80

09:08:34

00381216173TRLO1

XLON

560

147.60

09:08:34

00381216175TRLO1

XLON

565

147.40

09:08:36

00381216202TRLO1

XLON

538

147.60

09:09:45

00381217502TRLO1

XLON

538

147.80

09:09:45

00381217503TRLO1

XLON

538

147.80

09:21:06

00381231284TRLO1

XLON

543

147.80

09:35:33

00381249203TRLO1

XLON

560

147.60

09:35:50

00381249425TRLO1

XLON

3141

147.80

09:35:50

00381249426TRLO1

XLON

389

147.80

09:35:50

00381249427TRLO1

XLON

140

147.80

09:35:50

00381249428TRLO1

XLON

546

147.80

09:40:11

00381254286TRLO1

XLON

546

147.80

09:45:19

00381260346TRLO1

XLON

546

147.20

09:47:01

00381262652TRLO1

XLON

558

147.20

09:51:50

00381269078TRLO1

XLON

537

147.20

09:58:54

00381274323TRLO1

XLON

533

147.80

10:02:19

00381274785TRLO1

XLON

540

147.80

10:02:40

00381274799TRLO1

XLON

528

147.80

10:06:23

00381275002TRLO1

XLON

184

147.60

10:08:40

00381275172TRLO1

XLON

343

147.60

10:11:02

00381275344TRLO1

XLON

184

147.60

10:11:02

00381275345TRLO1

XLON

533

147.60

10:15:40

00381275576TRLO1

XLON

742

147.80

10:43:18

00381277724TRLO1

XLON

558

147.80

10:48:00

00381277900TRLO1

XLON

160

147.80

10:58:55

00381278369TRLO1

XLON

374

147.80

10:58:55

00381278370TRLO1

XLON

516

147.80

11:05:10

00381278834TRLO1

XLON

34

147.80

11:05:10

00381278835TRLO1

XLON

551

147.80

11:05:37

00381278864TRLO1

XLON

533

147.60

11:08:21

00381279092TRLO1

XLON

533

147.60

11:08:21

00381279093TRLO1

XLON

21

147.60

11:14:37

00381279378TRLO1

XLON

541

147.60

11:14:37

00381279379TRLO1

XLON

398

147.60

11:48:33

00381280974TRLO1

XLON

1051

147.60

11:48:44

00381280977TRLO1

XLON

1054

147.40

11:48:57

00381280985TRLO1

XLON

565

147.20

12:02:46

00381281468TRLO1

XLON

545

147.00

12:06:45

00381281655TRLO1

XLON

546

147.00

12:07:05

00381281677TRLO1

XLON

554

146.80

12:30:45

00381282764TRLO1

XLON

300

147.00

12:40:13

00381283020TRLO1

XLON

259

147.00

12:40:13

00381283021TRLO1

XLON

988

147.60

12:59:15

00381283530TRLO1

XLON

541

147.80

12:59:28

00381283541TRLO1

XLON

551

147.80

12:59:50

00381283594TRLO1

XLON

543

147.80

13:00:11

00381283607TRLO1

XLON

227

147.60

13:05:50

00381283774TRLO1

XLON

306

147.60

13:05:50

00381283775TRLO1

XLON

533

147.60

13:09:10

00381283869TRLO1

XLON

521

147.60

13:11:56

00381283981TRLO1

XLON

1041

147.60

13:11:56

00381283982TRLO1

XLON

842

147.80

13:19:13

00381284200TRLO1

XLON

525

147.80

13:20:11

00381284220TRLO1

XLON

524

147.60

13:20:39

00381284246TRLO1

XLON

51

147.40

13:41:45

00381285351TRLO1

XLON

518

147.40

13:41:45

00381285352TRLO1

XLON

561

147.20

13:43:45

00381285523TRLO1

XLON

555

147.40

13:49:41

00381285905TRLO1

XLON

566

147.40

13:52:19

00381286044TRLO1

XLON

551

147.20

13:55:59

00381286277TRLO1

XLON

565

146.20

14:09:13

00381287107TRLO1

XLON

521

146.00

14:12:34

00381287355TRLO1

XLON

176

147.40

14:41:03

00381289648TRLO1

XLON

1072

147.20

14:41:03

00381289649TRLO1

XLON

555

146.80

14:49:58

00381290537TRLO1

XLON

554

146.80

14:49:59

00381290538TRLO1

XLON

422

146.80

14:49:59

00381290539TRLO1

XLON

132

146.80

14:49:59

00381290540TRLO1

XLON

555

146.80

14:49:59

00381290541TRLO1

XLON

455

147.20

15:03:02

00381291846TRLO1

XLON

954

147.20

15:03:02

00381291847TRLO1

XLON

521

147.00

15:13:37

00381292524TRLO1

XLON

522

147.00

15:28:56

00381293465TRLO1

XLON

522

147.00

15:28:56

00381293466TRLO1

XLON

1054

147.20

15:31:49

00381293659TRLO1

XLON

64

147.40

15:32:50

00381293698TRLO1

XLON

2516

147.80

15:33:15

00381293711TRLO1

XLON

5657

147.80

15:33:15

00381293712TRLO1

XLON

554

147.80

15:34:35

00381293784TRLO1

XLON

537

147.60

15:36:58

00381293966TRLO1

XLON

544

147.80

15:52:03

00381294888TRLO1

XLON

230

147.80

15:52:03

00381294889TRLO1

XLON

174

147.80

15:52:11

00381294901TRLO1

XLON

530

147.60

16:00:38

00381295330TRLO1

XLON

530

147.60

16:00:38

00381295331TRLO1

XLON

1603

147.60

16:02:15

00381295409TRLO1

XLON

45

147.80

16:15:08

00381296275TRLO1

XLON

433

147.80

16:15:08

00381296276TRLO1

XLON

418

147.80

16:15:12

00381296280TRLO1

XLON

571

147.60

16:15:12

00381296281TRLO1

XLON

439

147.80

16:15:12

00381296282TRLO1

XLON

131

147.80

16:15:12

00381296283TRLO1

XLON

308

147.80

16:15:12

00381296284TRLO1

XLON

31

147.80

16:18:44

00381296522TRLO1

XLON

46

147.80

16:18:44

00381296523TRLO1

XLON

 

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
 

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
Sequence No.: 420669
EQS News ID: 2289136

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

