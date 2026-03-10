POS-Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

10 March 2026

Funding Circle Holdings plc

Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025:

Date of purchase: 10 March 2026 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 59,480 Highest price paid per share: 148.40p Lowest price paid per share: 146.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 147.5396p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 4,714,614 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 300,026,962 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 300,026,962 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 147.5396p 59,480

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 519 147.40 08:18:55 00381157359TRLO1 XLON 519 147.60 08:18:55 00381157360TRLO1 XLON 532 148.40 08:30:55 00381166913TRLO1 XLON 551 147.80 09:00:42 00381205944TRLO1 XLON 549 147.80 09:08:34 00381216173TRLO1 XLON 560 147.60 09:08:34 00381216175TRLO1 XLON 565 147.40 09:08:36 00381216202TRLO1 XLON 538 147.60 09:09:45 00381217502TRLO1 XLON 538 147.80 09:09:45 00381217503TRLO1 XLON 538 147.80 09:21:06 00381231284TRLO1 XLON 543 147.80 09:35:33 00381249203TRLO1 XLON 560 147.60 09:35:50 00381249425TRLO1 XLON 3141 147.80 09:35:50 00381249426TRLO1 XLON 389 147.80 09:35:50 00381249427TRLO1 XLON 140 147.80 09:35:50 00381249428TRLO1 XLON 546 147.80 09:40:11 00381254286TRLO1 XLON 546 147.80 09:45:19 00381260346TRLO1 XLON 546 147.20 09:47:01 00381262652TRLO1 XLON 558 147.20 09:51:50 00381269078TRLO1 XLON 537 147.20 09:58:54 00381274323TRLO1 XLON 533 147.80 10:02:19 00381274785TRLO1 XLON 540 147.80 10:02:40 00381274799TRLO1 XLON 528 147.80 10:06:23 00381275002TRLO1 XLON 184 147.60 10:08:40 00381275172TRLO1 XLON 343 147.60 10:11:02 00381275344TRLO1 XLON 184 147.60 10:11:02 00381275345TRLO1 XLON 533 147.60 10:15:40 00381275576TRLO1 XLON 742 147.80 10:43:18 00381277724TRLO1 XLON 558 147.80 10:48:00 00381277900TRLO1 XLON 160 147.80 10:58:55 00381278369TRLO1 XLON 374 147.80 10:58:55 00381278370TRLO1 XLON 516 147.80 11:05:10 00381278834TRLO1 XLON 34 147.80 11:05:10 00381278835TRLO1 XLON 551 147.80 11:05:37 00381278864TRLO1 XLON 533 147.60 11:08:21 00381279092TRLO1 XLON 533 147.60 11:08:21 00381279093TRLO1 XLON 21 147.60 11:14:37 00381279378TRLO1 XLON 541 147.60 11:14:37 00381279379TRLO1 XLON 398 147.60 11:48:33 00381280974TRLO1 XLON 1051 147.60 11:48:44 00381280977TRLO1 XLON 1054 147.40 11:48:57 00381280985TRLO1 XLON 565 147.20 12:02:46 00381281468TRLO1 XLON 545 147.00 12:06:45 00381281655TRLO1 XLON 546 147.00 12:07:05 00381281677TRLO1 XLON 554 146.80 12:30:45 00381282764TRLO1 XLON 300 147.00 12:40:13 00381283020TRLO1 XLON 259 147.00 12:40:13 00381283021TRLO1 XLON 988 147.60 12:59:15 00381283530TRLO1 XLON 541 147.80 12:59:28 00381283541TRLO1 XLON 551 147.80 12:59:50 00381283594TRLO1 XLON 543 147.80 13:00:11 00381283607TRLO1 XLON 227 147.60 13:05:50 00381283774TRLO1 XLON 306 147.60 13:05:50 00381283775TRLO1 XLON 533 147.60 13:09:10 00381283869TRLO1 XLON 521 147.60 13:11:56 00381283981TRLO1 XLON 1041 147.60 13:11:56 00381283982TRLO1 XLON 842 147.80 13:19:13 00381284200TRLO1 XLON 525 147.80 13:20:11 00381284220TRLO1 XLON 524 147.60 13:20:39 00381284246TRLO1 XLON 51 147.40 13:41:45 00381285351TRLO1 XLON 518 147.40 13:41:45 00381285352TRLO1 XLON 561 147.20 13:43:45 00381285523TRLO1 XLON 555 147.40 13:49:41 00381285905TRLO1 XLON 566 147.40 13:52:19 00381286044TRLO1 XLON 551 147.20 13:55:59 00381286277TRLO1 XLON 565 146.20 14:09:13 00381287107TRLO1 XLON 521 146.00 14:12:34 00381287355TRLO1 XLON 176 147.40 14:41:03 00381289648TRLO1 XLON 1072 147.20 14:41:03 00381289649TRLO1 XLON 555 146.80 14:49:58 00381290537TRLO1 XLON 554 146.80 14:49:59 00381290538TRLO1 XLON 422 146.80 14:49:59 00381290539TRLO1 XLON 132 146.80 14:49:59 00381290540TRLO1 XLON 555 146.80 14:49:59 00381290541TRLO1 XLON 455 147.20 15:03:02 00381291846TRLO1 XLON 954 147.20 15:03:02 00381291847TRLO1 XLON 521 147.00 15:13:37 00381292524TRLO1 XLON 522 147.00 15:28:56 00381293465TRLO1 XLON 522 147.00 15:28:56 00381293466TRLO1 XLON 1054 147.20 15:31:49 00381293659TRLO1 XLON 64 147.40 15:32:50 00381293698TRLO1 XLON 2516 147.80 15:33:15 00381293711TRLO1 XLON 5657 147.80 15:33:15 00381293712TRLO1 XLON 554 147.80 15:34:35 00381293784TRLO1 XLON 537 147.60 15:36:58 00381293966TRLO1 XLON 544 147.80 15:52:03 00381294888TRLO1 XLON 230 147.80 15:52:03 00381294889TRLO1 XLON 174 147.80 15:52:11 00381294901TRLO1 XLON 530 147.60 16:00:38 00381295330TRLO1 XLON 530 147.60 16:00:38 00381295331TRLO1 XLON 1603 147.60 16:02:15 00381295409TRLO1 XLON 45 147.80 16:15:08 00381296275TRLO1 XLON 433 147.80 16:15:08 00381296276TRLO1 XLON 418 147.80 16:15:12 00381296280TRLO1 XLON 571 147.60 16:15:12 00381296281TRLO1 XLON 439 147.80 16:15:12 00381296282TRLO1 XLON 131 147.80 16:15:12 00381296283TRLO1 XLON 308 147.80 16:15:12 00381296284TRLO1 XLON 31 147.80 16:18:44 00381296522TRLO1 XLON 46 147.80 16:18:44 00381296523TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com

Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com



Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822

Stephen Malthouse