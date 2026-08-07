PPL Aktie
WKN: 895250 / ISIN: US69351T1060
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07.08.2026 15:20:00
PPL Reaffirms FY26 Outlook - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, PPL Corp. (PPL) said it continues to expect ongoing earnings for the full-year 2026 in the range of $1.90 to $1.98 per share, based on the company's financial performance year to date.
The company noted that it continues to expect stronger earnings growth in the second half of 2026, supported by improved rate recovery and capital tracking mechanisms that enable timely recovery of investments.
PPL also still expects annual earnings per share growth of 6 to 8 percent through at least 2029 with compound annual growth expected to be near top end of the target range.
The company said it expects stronger earnings growth beginning in 2027 and continuing through 2029.
PPL's business plan does not include any earnings contributions or capital investments related to Invitium Energy, LLC, its 51% joint venture with Blackstone Infrastructure to build and operate generation resources to directly support data centers in Pennsylvania.
Further, the company estimates current economic development in Pennsylvania and Kentucky could present potential generation investment upside of $10 billion to $12 billion through 2032.
In Friday's pre-market trading, PPL is trading on the NYSE at $34.70, up $0.06 or 0.16 percent.
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|PPL Corp.
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