NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
26.12.2025 10:35:00
Prediction: 1 Hypergrowth Stock That Will Run Circles Around Nvidia Through 2030
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has made investors significantly richer in the past five years. An investment of just $100 in this semiconductor giant five years ago is now worth $1,360.Nvidia's remarkable gains have been fueled by the terrific demand for the company's artificial intelligence (AI) chips. It is now the world's largest company with a market cap of just over $4.4 trillion. As such, it would be difficult for Nvidia to replicate its remarkable gains in the next five years.Its huge market cap, premium valuation, and the rising competition in the AI chip market could weigh on its stock performance through 2030, even though there is a good chance that it may become a $10 trillion company by the end of the decade. However, there is another semiconductor stock that's not just extremely cheap right now but is growing at a phenomenal pace.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
25.12.25
|Nvidia to poach top staff from AI chip start-up Groq in licensing deal (Financial Times)
|
24.12.25
|Credo Technology-Aktie macht NVIDIA 2025 Konkurrenz: Darum sind Analysten so optimistisch (finanzen.at)
|
24.12.25