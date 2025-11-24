NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
24.11.2025 22:15:00
Prediction: 2 Stocks That Will Be Worth More Than SoundHound AI 5 Years From Now
Just have artificial intelligence (AI) in your company name, and the market will bid it up to astronomical heights in 2025. This is what happened to SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN). The upstart focused on voice and conversational AI capabilities was trading at under $2 a share at the beginning of 2024, but has since zoomed higher to around $12 a share as of this writing in late November, 2025. That is a sixfold gain in less than two years.But when you actually take a look at the underlying business, it is clear that SoundHound AI is overvalued and a risky stock to invest in at current prices. Here are two stocks with smaller market caps that will be larger than SoundHound AI five years from now, making them better bets for your portfolio today.Nelnet (NYSE: NNI) is a company you may not have heard of, except perhaps as your student loan servicer. The underfollowed company has built up a portfolio of different investments and operating assets over the last two decades of being a public company, including in student loans, consumer banking, education software, sports film software, and solar energy investments.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ai Holdings Corp
|2 699,00
|3,73%
|NOW Inc When Issued
|11,90
|11,21%
|SoundHound AI
|11,95
|6,51%
