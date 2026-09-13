Applied Materials Aktie

Applied Materials für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 865177 / ISIN: US0382221051

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13.09.2026 20:38:01

Prediction: Applied Materials Books Its First $10 Billion Quarter This Fall

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) has never generated $10 billion of revenue in a single quarter. Management expects the current one (the chip-equipment maker's fiscal fourth quarter of 2026, which runs through late October) to be the first. Alongside its fiscal third-quarter report last month, the company put a midpoint of $10.25 billion on fourth-quarter revenue, plus or minus $500 million, about 51% above the year-ago period.

But the milestone isn't a formality. That guidance range bottoms out at $9.75 billion, so management's own forecast leaves room to fall short of the mark.

And shares trade around $462 as of this writing, down about 38% from their 52-week high of $739.67. Plenty of investors, it seems, still doubt how long growth like this can last.

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Applied Materials Inc. 397,30 1,18% Applied Materials Inc.

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