Applied Materials Aktie
WKN: 865177 / ISIN: US0382221051
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13.09.2026 20:38:01
Prediction: Applied Materials Books Its First $10 Billion Quarter This Fall
Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) has never generated $10 billion of revenue in a single quarter. Management expects the current one (the chip-equipment maker's fiscal fourth quarter of 2026, which runs through late October) to be the first. Alongside its fiscal third-quarter report last month, the company put a midpoint of $10.25 billion on fourth-quarter revenue, plus or minus $500 million, about 51% above the year-ago period.
But the milestone isn't a formality. That guidance range bottoms out at $9.75 billion, so management's own forecast leaves room to fall short of the mark.
And shares trade around $462 as of this writing, down about 38% from their 52-week high of $739.67. Plenty of investors, it seems, still doubt how long growth like this can last.
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