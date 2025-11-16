:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
16.11.2025 10:15:00
Prediction: Cardano Will Be Worth More Than $1 in 1 Year
During the past 12 months, Cardano's (CRYPTO: ADA) price declined about 13% as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) rose 9% and 2%, respectively. It's still the world's 10th most valuable cryptocurrency with a market cap of about $18 billion, but it struggled even as lower interest rates generated tailwinds for the broader crypto market.Cardano also remains more than 80% below its all-time high, even as Bitcoin and Ethereum set fresh all-time highs earlier this year (though they have declined in recent weeks). But even though the bulls are shunning Cardano, I believe this underappreciated token could double to $1 within the next year.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!