CoreWeave Aktie
WKN DE: A413X6 / ISIN: US21873S1087
|
23.11.2025 20:20:00
Prediction: CoreWeave Stock (CRWV) Will Soar Over the Next 10 Years. Here's 1 Reason Why.
Artificial intelligence (AI) cloud-computing specialist CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) stock has been on a tear recently, and I think its future looks bright, too -- because of the expected massive growth in data centers in the coming years. Per a McKinsey report from April, "Our research shows that by 2030, data centers are projected to require $6.7 trillion worldwide to keep pace with the demand for compute power."This is largely tied to the boom in AI, which requires a lot of processing power.Check out CoreWeave's total revenue numbers:Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
