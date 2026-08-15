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WKN DE: A41AF5 / ISIN: JP3791960002
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15.08.2026 15:15:00
Prediction: Nvidia Stock Will Hit $300 Before 2026 Is Over
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been an OK stock pick this year. It has risen to about $225 per share, but I think it could notch $300 per share before 2026 is over. That's a rapid rise in just a few months, but after looking at the numbers, I think it's entirely possible and reasonable that Nvidia achieves this lofty stock price before 2027 arrives.That would also make it an incredible buy now. With Nvidia's earnings announcement coming up on Aug. 26, now is the time for investors to strike.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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