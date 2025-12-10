Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
10.12.2025 09:45:00
Prediction: The AI Boom Won't End in 2026 for This Simple Reason
Did artificial intelligence (AI) jump-start the current bull market? No. The ongoing bull market officially began in October 2022. OpenAI launched ChatGPT in the following month. However, it's probably fair to say that AI has been the fuel that has kept the bull market going for more than three years and counting. You won't have any trouble finding warnings that the AI boom is nearing an end. Michael Burry of The Big Short fame is betting that an AI bubble will soon burst. Even tech CEOs sound cautious. OpenAI's Sam Altman said in August, "Are we in a phase where investors as a whole are overexcited about AI? My opinion is yes." I predict, though, that the AI boom won't end in 2026. And there's a simple reason why.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
