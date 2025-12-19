:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
19.12.2025 23:45:00
Prediction: These 2 Artificial Intelligence Stocks Could Be Worth More Than Palantir by 2026
Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR) has been on a remarkable run since the artificial intelligence (AI) arms race began in 2023. Its stock is up over 2,700% since 2023, and has doubled in each year since then. However, there is a bit of a problem with Palantir's stock. It has become drastically overvalued, and I think it could be ripe for a pullback in 2026, opening the door to other companies to surge past it.Two AI companies that could be larger than Palantir by the end of 2026 are AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) and Salesforce (NYSE: CRM). Palantir currently sports a $435 billion market cap, while AMD and Salesforce are much smaller at $343 billion and $250 billion, respectively. Through a combination of these stocks rising and Palantir's falling, I think the order could be shaken up in 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!