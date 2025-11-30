:be Aktie

WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0

30.11.2025 12:15:00

Prediction: These 4 Stocks Will Be Worth $5 Trillion by 2028

There has only been one company to cross the $5 trillion threshold: Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). However, with the recent market sell-off, it currently sports a market cap of $4.4 trillion.Over the next few years, sustained growth could drive several stocks across the $5 trillion market cap threshold. By 2028, I wouldn't be surprised if there are four companies valued at that level or higher.I believe that Nvidia, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) will reach this valuation level by 2028. It will require some strong growth to achieve this goal, but I believe all four of these stocks can accomplish it.
