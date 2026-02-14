:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
14.02.2026 11:25:00
Prediction: These Could Be the Best-Performing Value Stocks Through 2030
What's been a fantastic few years for growth stocks has come at the expense of value stocks' performance. Since early 2024, the S&P 500 Growth Index has trounced the S&P 500 Value Index. Credit the big gains made by shares of companies in the artificial intelligence (AI) space, mostly.^SPXG data by YChartsContinue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!