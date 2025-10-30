Dow Aktie
WKN DE: A2PFRC / ISIN: US2605571031
30.10.2025 09:48:00
Prediction: This Blue Chip Dow Jones Stock Will Become a Dividend King in 2026
1976 is remembered by many as the bicentennial of the founding of the United States. But it was also the year that Dow Jones Industrial Average component McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) issued its first dividend. The world has changed a lot in the 49 years since 1976, but through it all, investors have been able to count on the fast-food giant regularly paying out -- and increasing -- a dividend to shareholders.The history of consistent increases continued last week when McDonald's announced a 5% dividend raise, putting it just one year and one more annual hike away from qualifying for membership in the elite group known as the Dividend Kings -- companies that have raised their dividends annually for 50 or more consecutive years.Let's take a closer look at some of the reasons why McDonald's has what it takes to maintain its dividend-raising streak for decades to come.
