Hit Aktie
WKN DE: A41AF5 / ISIN: JP3791960002
|
20.12.2025 18:30:00
Prediction: This Company Is All Set to Hit a $5 Trillion Market Cap in 2026 (Hint: It's Not Nvidia)
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) briefly became the first company to cross a $5 trillion market cap just a couple of months ago, driven by the company's remarkable revenue and earnings growth on account of its dominance of the artificial intelligence (AI) chip market.However, the share price of the chip giant has pulled back since then, even though it continues to maintain terrific growth despite its massive size. Concerns about the AI boom becoming a bubble and the sustainability of the heavy infrastructure spending that has driven Nvidia's phenomenal growth over the past three years have begun to weigh on the stock.But there's another company -- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) -- that's making the most of the proliferation of AI. One analyst believes that this "Magnificent Seven" company could hit a $5 trillion market cap in 2026. Let's take a closer look at Microsoft's prospects and why it could hit the $5 trillion market cap milestone in the new year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!