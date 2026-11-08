Going Aktie
WKN DE: A40KXC / ISIN: DE000A40KXC8
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08.11.2026 14:29:00
Prediction: This Glorious Growth Stock Is Going to Soar in 2027
Duolingo (NASDAQ: DUOL) operates the world's largest digital language education platform. Its mobile-first approach places fun, highly interactive lessons at the fingertips of practically anybody with a smartphone, and making this style of education accessible has been the secret to its long-term success.
Duolingo plummeted to a 52-week low of $90.03 in April, which represented a whopping 83% decline from last year's record high. Investors were concerned about the consequences of management's new strategy to focus on user growth instead of monetization, and they were also worried that artificial intelligence (AI) could disrupt its business.
However, Duolingo has put those concerns to rest by posting strong operating results, particularly in the recent third quarter (ended Sept. 30). Its stock has now soared by 83% from its 52-week low (as of the market close on Nov. 4), and here's why I predict the recovery will continue in 2027.
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