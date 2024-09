Prediction: This Is What Eli Lilly Stock Will Do Next (Hint: It's Not a Stock Split)

With a market capitalization of over $800 billion, Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) is the largest pharmaceutical company in the world. Much that is thanks to the rise of glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) agonists such as Mounjaro and Zepbound, which are fueling a new wave of growth for the company.Over the past 12 months, its shares have soared 58% -- nearly double the gains generated from the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite. Given its soaring share price, some investors might think a stock split could be on the horizon. While this is possible, I see it as unlikely. Lilly hasn't split its stock since October 1997.Instead, I think the company is going to raise its dividend. Let's dig into Lilly's dividend history, and explore why I think a raise could come before year-end.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool