|
21.09.2024 15:53:00
Prediction: This Is What Eli Lilly Stock Will Do Next (Hint: It's Not a Stock Split)
With a market capitalization of over $800 billion, Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) is the largest pharmaceutical company in the world. Much that is thanks to the rise of glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) agonists such as Mounjaro and Zepbound, which are fueling a new wave of growth for the company.Over the past 12 months, its shares have soared 58% -- nearly double the gains generated from the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite. Given its soaring share price, some investors might think a stock split could be on the horizon. While this is possible, I see it as unlikely. Lilly hasn't split its stock since October 1997.Instead, I think the company is going to raise its dividend. Let's dig into Lilly's dividend history, and explore why I think a raise could come before year-end.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Eli Lillymehr Nachrichten
|
17.09.24
|Börse New York: S&P 500 präsentiert sich zum Start fester (finanzen.at)
|
17.09.24
|S&P 500-Wert Eli Lilly-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Eli Lilly-Investment von vor einem Jahr eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
10.09.24
|S&P 500-Papier Eli Lilly-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Eli Lilly-Investment von vor 10 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
|
03.09.24
|S&P 500-Titel Eli Lilly-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Eli Lilly von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
27.08.24
|Eli Lilly launches cheaper vial version of blockbuster weight-loss drug (Financial Times)
|
27.08.24
|S&P 500-Titel Eli Lilly-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Eli Lilly von vor 3 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
|
27.08.24
|NYSE-Handel S&P 500 beginnt Dienstagshandel im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
20.08.24
|Schwache Performance in New York: S&P 500 verbucht Verluste (finanzen.at)