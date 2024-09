Prediction: This Major Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Could Compete With Nvidia in the Not-Too-Distant Future

What happens when a company's largest customers become fierce competitors? Imagine that you own the largest chocolate chip company in the land. You sell to all the largest grocery chains because you have the best recipe. But every day, those stores pour money into finding the next-best recipe. If they create it, it could be a recipe for disaster (pardon the pun).This is Nvidia 's reality now. Companies like Microsoft, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL), Meta Platforms, and Amazon are spending billions on Nvidia GPUs while also spending billions developing competing products. The key for Nvidia is to stay one step ahead. But it won't be easy with such deep-pocketed competitors.As shown below, the four massive tech companies mentioned above reportedly account for nearly 40% of Nvidia's revenue, which exploded to $96 billion over the past 12 months.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool