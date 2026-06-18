Quantum Computing Aktie
WKN DE: A2NB6G / ISIN: US74766W1080
|
18.06.2026 10:52:00
Prediction: This Quantum Computing Stock Is Going to Plummet in the Second Half of 2026
Last month, the U.S. government announced plans to acquire equity stakes in nine different quantum computing companies, providing $2 billion in total funding to help America build a leadership position in this important industry. Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI) will receive a $100 million investment over three years, and its stock has jumped by 20% since the news broke. Quantum computers can use a concept called superposition to simulate multiple solutions to a given problem at once, so they are more efficient at processing specific workloads compared to traditional computers, especially in areas like science and cryptography. Rigetti makes some of the industry's best quantum systems, but they still make far too many errors to solve most real-world problems.While the U.S. government's backing is great news, Rigetti still generates a very small amount of revenue relative to its market capitalization. Here's why I predict its elevated valuation will lead to a 50% (or more) decline in its stock price during the second half of this year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!