Berkshire Hathaway Aktie
WKN: 854075 / ISIN: US0846701086
|
22.11.2025 14:05:00
Prediction: This Warren Buffett Stock Will Join Berkshire Hathaway in the $1 Trillion Club by 2030
In less than two months, Warren Buffett will step down as CEO (but remain chairman) of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B). Under Buffett's leadership, Berkshire became the only U.S.-based nontech-focused company to surpass $1 trillion in market capitalization.In addition to its control over insurance businesses, BNSF Railway, Berkshire Hathaway Energy, and a variety of retail, manufacturing, and services companies, Berkshire Hathaway owns positions in over 40 publicly traded companies, including a $2.7 billion stake in Visa (NYSE: V).Here's why Visa has what it takes to join Berkshire in the $1 trillion club by 2030, and why the dividend-paying growth stock is a great buy now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!