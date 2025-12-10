:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
10.12.2025 19:05:00
Prediction: This Will Be Intel's Stock Price in 2026
Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) stock's fortunes have turned around impressively over the past six months. Shares of the company have shot up a remarkable 106% during this period, as investors have been buying the stock hand over fist in anticipation that its deal with Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) will help it make a dent in the artificial intelligence (AI) chip market.That's not surprising, as Nvidia is the biggest player in AI chips. So, when Nvidia announced in September that it would be investing $5 billion in Intel and jointly developing custom data center and personal computer (PC) chips with the latter, investor confidence in the stock shot up. However, it does seem that Intel stock may have gotten ahead of itself.After all, the company's financial performance is yet to pick up, and it has become quite costly from a valuation perspective. Will these factors weigh on Intel stock in 2026? Let's try to find out and check where Chipzilla could be trading after a year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
