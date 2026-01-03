Quantum Computing Aktie
WKN DE: A2NB6G / ISIN: US74766W1080
03.01.2026 19:00:00
Prediction: Where Quantum Computing Inc. Will Be in 3 Years
There has been considerable buzz around quantum computing stocks over the past several years, as many investors have hopped on the hype train for this emerging technology, which promises improved artificial intelligence (AI) models, new pharmaceuticals, and advancements in materials science.That has led to the share prices of some companies to soar, including Quantum Computing Inc.'s (NASDAQ: QUBT), which has seen a staggering 600% increase over the past three years.Despite those impressive gains, there are a few important reasons why Quantum Computing Inc., also called QCi, likely won't deliver similar returns over the next three years -- and why investors may want to steer clear of this stock for a while.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
