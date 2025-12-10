:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
10.12.2025 11:05:00
Prediction: Why Alphabet Will Be the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Winner of 2026
It's impossible to read financial news these days without seeing multiple articles about artificial intelligence (AI). These headlines range from the demand for cutting-edge semiconductors to which company is winning the race for large language models (LLMs). Which one is ahead and which is behind seems to change daily, with no shortage of opinions on who the winners will be in our AI future.Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) and its Gemini LLM have certainly been at the center of these conversations, but at various times they have been counted out or at least faced questions about their positioning in the AI race. This sells short the company's potential to be the leader in 2026. Let's dig deeper to see why the market might be sleeping on this tech giant.Each time a company releases a new version of its LLM, those who follow the progress in AI are quick to read about the benchmark performance metrics and opine about the degree to which this changes the LLM leaderboard. For a while, it seemed that OpenAI's ChatGPT was ahead, with some in the financial media speculating that Alphabet was being left in the dust.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
