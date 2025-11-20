:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
20.11.2025 10:14:00
Prediction: XRP (Ripple) Will Be Worth This Much in 5 Years
Not every cryptocurrency has a legitimate use case. Speculative investors are the primary source of demand for many coins and tokens, which is why they are so volatile and rarely hold on to their gains. XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) is one of the few exceptions, because it was designed as a bridge currency in the Ripple Payments network, which helps banks send money across borders instantly, and with minimal costs.XRP's creator, Ripple, was in a fierce five-year battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which started in 2020, based on allegations the company breached financial securities laws. The case significantly hurt the price of XRP, but the regulator backed off entirely earlier this year as part of President Trump's pro-crypto agenda, which sent the token soaring to its highest level since 2018.XRP still faces a series of other hurdles that could limit further gains. In fact, it's already down by a whopping 39% from its recent peak, and there could be more downside on the way. Here's where I think the token will be in five years.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!