Press Release: Nestle: Third-quarter and -2

Zone Americas

9M-26 operating performance

-- OG was 3.3%, with RIG of 1.5% and pricing of 1.8%.

-- Reported sales were CHF 28.7 billion, with a negative impact of 3.1% from

foreign exchange movements.

Q3-26 sales performance

In Zone Americas, growth was broad based with positive OG across all major markets, led by RIG. In the US, OG and RIG accelerated as continued execution focus and targeted investments drove improved performance, despite ongoing weakness in some consumer segments. In Latin America, continued RIG-led growth was broad based across markets and categories, supported by positive market momentum.

-- OG was 3.3%, with RIG of 2.4% and pricing of 1.0%.

-- North America OG was 2.6%, with 1.8% RIG and 0.8% pricing. In Latin

America, OG was 5.2%, with 3.7% RIG and 1.5% pricing.

-- For the Zone, the acceleration in OG and RIG was driven by the US and

Canada, with stronger RIG across most businesses. Latin America

maintained momentum with strong performances in our largest markets of

Brazil and Mexico contributing strongly to RIG, as pricing moderated.

-- Market share continued to improve in Petcare and remained broadly stable

across Coffee and Food & Snacks, with some share loss in Nutrition.

Q3-26 key growth drivers by product category

-- Coffee (19% of Zone sales): OG was low single digit, driven by pricing.

In the US, RIG is improving, driven by progressive recovery from the

initial impact of price increases taken earlier in the year in Starbucks

and Nescafé, as well as improvement in Coffee mate. Outside the US,

OG was driven by mid single-digit RIG, with continued strength in markets

such as Mexico and Brazil.

-- Petcare (30% of Zone sales): OG strengthened to mid single digit, led by

RIG with positive price contribution. Growth accelerated in the US, with

mid single-digit RIG as category fundamentals and execution continued to

strengthen and sell-in matched strong sell-out. Performance was further

fueled by strong growth in Latin America.

-- Nutrition (21% of Zone sales): OG was low single digit, driven by

pricing. Medical nutrition was the standout performer, with OG

accelerating for the sixth consecutive quarter. This was partially offset

by adult nutrition, with Pure Encapsulations remaining strong but weaker

performance in the quarter in some other brands. Performance in Gerber

shows signs of stabilization.

-- Food & Snacks (30% of Zone sales): OG was mid single digit, accelerating

from the previous quarter and led by RIG across all segments.

Confectionery delivered strong RIG, with good underlying momentum and

market share gains, supported by some earlier seasonal orders. Growth in

food benefited from improved performance in US frozen food brands

Stouffer's, DiGiorno and Hot Pockets with positive market share trends

despite the challenging category environment.

Zone Asia, Oceania and Africa (AOA)

9M-26 operating performance

-- OG was 5.0%, with RIG of 3.5% and pricing of 1.5%.

-- Reported sales were CHF 15.7 billion, including a negative impact of 5.4%

from foreign exchange movements.

Q3-26 sales performance

In Zone AOA, we maintained our strong growth momentum even against a tougher prior year comparison base. OG was strong and broad based across most country-category combinations with India, MENA, Japan and Malaysia & Singapore all delivering double-digit growth. Growth continued to be RIG-led, reflecting positive business momentum across the Zone.

-- For Zone AOA, OG was 6.4%, in line with the strong performance delivered

in Q2. RIG improved further to 5.0%, the Zone's highest quarterly RIG

since Q1-21, while pricing moderated to 1.3%.

-- In AOA excluding Greater China, OG was 6.9%, with 5.4% RIG and 1.6%

pricing. Growth was positive across most markets. India achieved 20% OG

on a base of double-digit growth in Q3-25, gaining further market share.

-- Greater China delivered 4.2% OG, comprising 3.7% RIG and 0.5% pricing.

Growth reflects a low comparison base from the trade inventory reduction

in 2025 along with some continued improvement in underlying performance,

but market conditions remain challenging.

-- The Zone gained market share overall, excluding Nutrition. Market share

gains were achieved in Petcare and Food & Snacks, with Coffee improving

further and Nutrition still impacted by the recall.

Q3-26 key growth drives by product category

-- Coffee (25% of Zone sales): OG remained high single digit, led by RIG.

Growth was driven by Nescafé across all formats, including

double-digit growth in OOH. Continued momentum in cold coffee was also

notable, driven by ready-to-drink expansion, liquid concentrates

acceleration and soluble iced coffee offerings.

-- Petcare (4% of Zone sales): OG accelerated to double digit, driven by

strong RIG. Growth accelerated in emerging markets and remained steady in

developed markets. Pro Plan, ONE and Felix continued to deliver strong

growth and we strengthened our leadership in wet cat food in key

geographies, supported by continued investment in the category.

-- Nutrition (32% of Zone sales): OG was low single digit as performance

continued to stabilize. Infant nutrition returned to positive growth

showing consistent recovery across our markets and driven by strong

contribution from Lactogen. Successful innovations helping to drive

growth include Ascenda catch-up growth formula and the rollout of our

unique 10-HMO formulations within illuma.

-- Food & Snacks (39% of Zone sales): Another quarter of very strong

performance, with OG approaching double digit, driven by RIG. Growth was

broad-based across all major businesses and primarily driven by our

billionaire brands. Maggi contributed strongly through savory cooking

solutions and noodles. Milo maintained strong momentum with product

extensions to target new age groups and new consumption occasions. KitKat

was supported by new launches and Formula 1 and 'Break Better'

activations.

Zone Europe

9M-26 operating performance

-- OG was 2.2%, with RIG of 0.7% and pricing of 1.5%.

-- Reported sales were CHF 13.7 billion, with a negative impact of 2.8% from

foreign exchange movements.

Q3-26 sales performance

Performance in Zone Europe was solid, with positive market share trends underpinned by disciplined execution. RIG recovered from the weaker Q2, despite the continued competitive environment, driven by continued strength in Petcare and an improvement in Food & Snacks. As expected, pricing moderated as we lapped increases taken last year and in the context of a strong customer and competitor focus on providing value for consumers.

-- OG was 1.2%, with RIG of 1.0% and pricing of 0.2%.

-- By market, trends were mixed. RIG was driven by the Nordics, France and

Iberia; Germany continues to be challenging but with sequential

improvement.

-- Market share strengthened further in Petcare, and trends continued to

improve in Coffee and Food & Snacks. In Nutrition, market share remains

impacted by the infant formula recall.

Q3-26 key growth drivers by product category

-- Coffee (27% of Zone sales): OG was low single digit, driven by moderating

pricing in a competitive environment. The slowdown in OG through the

first three quarters of 2026 primarily reflects a progressively higher

comparison base. In Q3, growth was supported by strong contributions from

Nescafé ready-to-drink and Starbucks by Nespresso portion coffee.

-- Petcare (30% of Zone sales): Petcare again delivered mid single-digit OG,

driven by RIG. Wet cat food continues to be the main growth engine, along

with double-digit OG in therapeutics and supplements. Growth was

broad-based across markets and brands, led by double-digit OG in Felix

and Pro Plan, and we continued to perform very strongly in e-commerce.

-- Nutrition (14% of Zone sales): OG declined low single digit due to the

infant formula recall across Europe. Outside infant nutrition, growth was

led by consistent performance in medical nutrition, with continued strong

sales growth in Compleat following its launch in 2025.

-- Food & Snacks (29% of Zone sales): OG decline improved to low single

digit. The environment remains difficult across several markets, and the

hot weather was an additional headwind for confectionery demand. Despite

this, growth improved in Maggi and Nestlé Confectionery and remained

positive in KitKat.

Nespresso

9M-26 operating performance

-- OG was 3.7%, with RIG of 1.5% and pricing of 2.2%.

-- Reported sales were CHF 4.7 billion, impacted by a negative effect of

3.0% from foreign exchange movements.

Q3-26 sales performance

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 22, 2026 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)