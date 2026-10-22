Nestle Aktie
WKN: 883723 / ISIN: US6410694060
|
22.10.2026 07:00:00
Press Release: Nestle: Third-quarter and -2-
Zone Americas
9M-26 operating performance
-- OG was 3.3%, with RIG of 1.5% and pricing of 1.8%.
-- Reported sales were CHF 28.7 billion, with a negative impact of 3.1% from
foreign exchange movements.
Q3-26 sales performance
In Zone Americas, growth was broad based with positive OG across all major markets, led by RIG. In the US, OG and RIG accelerated as continued execution focus and targeted investments drove improved performance, despite ongoing weakness in some consumer segments. In Latin America, continued RIG-led growth was broad based across markets and categories, supported by positive market momentum.
-- OG was 3.3%, with RIG of 2.4% and pricing of 1.0%.
-- North America OG was 2.6%, with 1.8% RIG and 0.8% pricing. In Latin
America, OG was 5.2%, with 3.7% RIG and 1.5% pricing.
-- For the Zone, the acceleration in OG and RIG was driven by the US and
Canada, with stronger RIG across most businesses. Latin America
maintained momentum with strong performances in our largest markets of
Brazil and Mexico contributing strongly to RIG, as pricing moderated.
-- Market share continued to improve in Petcare and remained broadly stable
across Coffee and Food & Snacks, with some share loss in Nutrition.
Q3-26 key growth drivers by product category
-- Coffee (19% of Zone sales): OG was low single digit, driven by pricing.
In the US, RIG is improving, driven by progressive recovery from the
initial impact of price increases taken earlier in the year in Starbucks
and Nescafé, as well as improvement in Coffee mate. Outside the US,
OG was driven by mid single-digit RIG, with continued strength in markets
such as Mexico and Brazil.
-- Petcare (30% of Zone sales): OG strengthened to mid single digit, led by
RIG with positive price contribution. Growth accelerated in the US, with
mid single-digit RIG as category fundamentals and execution continued to
strengthen and sell-in matched strong sell-out. Performance was further
fueled by strong growth in Latin America.
-- Nutrition (21% of Zone sales): OG was low single digit, driven by
pricing. Medical nutrition was the standout performer, with OG
accelerating for the sixth consecutive quarter. This was partially offset
by adult nutrition, with Pure Encapsulations remaining strong but weaker
performance in the quarter in some other brands. Performance in Gerber
shows signs of stabilization.
-- Food & Snacks (30% of Zone sales): OG was mid single digit, accelerating
from the previous quarter and led by RIG across all segments.
Confectionery delivered strong RIG, with good underlying momentum and
market share gains, supported by some earlier seasonal orders. Growth in
food benefited from improved performance in US frozen food brands
Stouffer's, DiGiorno and Hot Pockets with positive market share trends
despite the challenging category environment.
Zone Asia, Oceania and Africa (AOA)
9M-26 operating performance
-- OG was 5.0%, with RIG of 3.5% and pricing of 1.5%.
-- Reported sales were CHF 15.7 billion, including a negative impact of 5.4%
from foreign exchange movements.
Q3-26 sales performance
In Zone AOA, we maintained our strong growth momentum even against a tougher prior year comparison base. OG was strong and broad based across most country-category combinations with India, MENA, Japan and Malaysia & Singapore all delivering double-digit growth. Growth continued to be RIG-led, reflecting positive business momentum across the Zone.
-- For Zone AOA, OG was 6.4%, in line with the strong performance delivered
in Q2. RIG improved further to 5.0%, the Zone's highest quarterly RIG
since Q1-21, while pricing moderated to 1.3%.
-- In AOA excluding Greater China, OG was 6.9%, with 5.4% RIG and 1.6%
pricing. Growth was positive across most markets. India achieved 20% OG
on a base of double-digit growth in Q3-25, gaining further market share.
-- Greater China delivered 4.2% OG, comprising 3.7% RIG and 0.5% pricing.
Growth reflects a low comparison base from the trade inventory reduction
in 2025 along with some continued improvement in underlying performance,
but market conditions remain challenging.
-- The Zone gained market share overall, excluding Nutrition. Market share
gains were achieved in Petcare and Food & Snacks, with Coffee improving
further and Nutrition still impacted by the recall.
Q3-26 key growth drives by product category
-- Coffee (25% of Zone sales): OG remained high single digit, led by RIG.
Growth was driven by Nescafé across all formats, including
double-digit growth in OOH. Continued momentum in cold coffee was also
notable, driven by ready-to-drink expansion, liquid concentrates
acceleration and soluble iced coffee offerings.
-- Petcare (4% of Zone sales): OG accelerated to double digit, driven by
strong RIG. Growth accelerated in emerging markets and remained steady in
developed markets. Pro Plan, ONE and Felix continued to deliver strong
growth and we strengthened our leadership in wet cat food in key
geographies, supported by continued investment in the category.
-- Nutrition (32% of Zone sales): OG was low single digit as performance
continued to stabilize. Infant nutrition returned to positive growth
showing consistent recovery across our markets and driven by strong
contribution from Lactogen. Successful innovations helping to drive
growth include Ascenda catch-up growth formula and the rollout of our
unique 10-HMO formulations within illuma.
-- Food & Snacks (39% of Zone sales): Another quarter of very strong
performance, with OG approaching double digit, driven by RIG. Growth was
broad-based across all major businesses and primarily driven by our
billionaire brands. Maggi contributed strongly through savory cooking
solutions and noodles. Milo maintained strong momentum with product
extensions to target new age groups and new consumption occasions. KitKat
was supported by new launches and Formula 1 and 'Break Better'
activations.
Zone Europe
9M-26 operating performance
-- OG was 2.2%, with RIG of 0.7% and pricing of 1.5%.
-- Reported sales were CHF 13.7 billion, with a negative impact of 2.8% from
foreign exchange movements.
Q3-26 sales performance
Performance in Zone Europe was solid, with positive market share trends underpinned by disciplined execution. RIG recovered from the weaker Q2, despite the continued competitive environment, driven by continued strength in Petcare and an improvement in Food & Snacks. As expected, pricing moderated as we lapped increases taken last year and in the context of a strong customer and competitor focus on providing value for consumers.
-- OG was 1.2%, with RIG of 1.0% and pricing of 0.2%.
-- By market, trends were mixed. RIG was driven by the Nordics, France and
Iberia; Germany continues to be challenging but with sequential
improvement.
-- Market share strengthened further in Petcare, and trends continued to
improve in Coffee and Food & Snacks. In Nutrition, market share remains
impacted by the infant formula recall.
Q3-26 key growth drivers by product category
-- Coffee (27% of Zone sales): OG was low single digit, driven by moderating
pricing in a competitive environment. The slowdown in OG through the
first three quarters of 2026 primarily reflects a progressively higher
comparison base. In Q3, growth was supported by strong contributions from
Nescafé ready-to-drink and Starbucks by Nespresso portion coffee.
-- Petcare (30% of Zone sales): Petcare again delivered mid single-digit OG,
driven by RIG. Wet cat food continues to be the main growth engine, along
with double-digit OG in therapeutics and supplements. Growth was
broad-based across markets and brands, led by double-digit OG in Felix
and Pro Plan, and we continued to perform very strongly in e-commerce.
-- Nutrition (14% of Zone sales): OG declined low single digit due to the
infant formula recall across Europe. Outside infant nutrition, growth was
led by consistent performance in medical nutrition, with continued strong
sales growth in Compleat following its launch in 2025.
-- Food & Snacks (29% of Zone sales): OG decline improved to low single
digit. The environment remains difficult across several markets, and the
hot weather was an additional headwind for confectionery demand. Despite
this, growth improved in Maggi and Nestlé Confectionery and remained
positive in KitKat.
Nespresso
9M-26 operating performance
-- OG was 3.7%, with RIG of 1.5% and pricing of 2.2%.
-- Reported sales were CHF 4.7 billion, impacted by a negative effect of
3.0% from foreign exchange movements.
Q3-26 sales performance
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