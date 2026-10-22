Press Release: Nestle: Third-quarter and -3

Nespresso delivered solid OG in the quarter against a strong prior year comparison base. Brand campaigns, seasonal editions and accessories are all resonating well with consumers, supporting new member recruitment. Sales growth in 2026 has been impacted by moderating pricing and some consumption softness. Despite this, capsule volume growth trends are positive, helped by an improvement in Europe.

-- OG was 2.5%, with RIG of 1.1%; pricing was 1.4%, easing compared to the

previous quarter as we cycle prior year increases.

-- By geography, performance was led by North America with mid single-digit

growth in the US and high single-digit growth in Canada. Growth was flat

in Europe and in AOA.

-- By system, Vertuo remains the primary growth driver, delivering high

single-digit OG and RIG. Growth was supported by the Vertuo World

campaign with Dua Lipa and the successful launch of the new Vertuo Up

machine, helping to drive consumer adoption globally.

-- By channel, OOH grew mid single digit across geographies, driven by

higher customer consumption, growth in HORECA, and innovation supporting

an acceleration in machine placements.

-- Market share gains continued in North America and AOA, while Europe

remains pressured across key markets due to ongoing competitive

intensity.

-- Seasonal editions and accessories continue to resonate strongly with

consumers, supporting new member recruitment and reinforcing Nespresso's

premium lifestyle proposition.

-- Nespresso was proud to renew its B Corp Certification under B Lab's new

standards during the quarter.

Nestlé Waters & Premium Beverages

9M-26 operating performance

-- Organic growth was 7.5%, with RIG of 3.5% and pricing of 4.0%.

-- Reported sales were CHF 2.8 billion, with a negative impact of 4.6% from

foreign exchange movements.

Q3-26 sales performance

Nestlé Waters & Premium Beverages continued to accelerate, delivering double-digit OG and gaining market share globally. Growth was driven by strong category fundamentals, and robust demand for our international brands and premium beverages innovations, supported by favorable weather in Europe.

-- Organic growth was 12.3%, driven by RIG of 7.3% and pricing of 5.0%.

-- Growth was broad-based across markets, led by North America along with an

acceleration in Europe and AOA. Growth in Europe benefited from favorable

weather.

-- International brands continued to perform strongly delivering

double-digit growth. The platforms Sanpellegrino and Maison Perrier

strongly contributed to this growth reflecting the international

expansion of Maison Perrier and the successful rollout of premium

beverages innovations. These included Sanpellegrino CIAO! and ZERO,

Maison Perrier French Kiss.

-- By channel, retail and OOH delivered double-digit growth benefiting from

strong category momentum during the peak season and favorable weather

conditions in Europe.

-- Market share gains globally with a strong contribution in key

international brands.

Performance by product category

Q3-2026 sales performance

Waters &

Food & Premium

Total Group Coffee Petcare Nutrition Snacks Beverages

Sales

Q3-2026

(CHF m) 22 756 6 155 4 659 4 440 6 469 1 033

Sales

Q3-2025

(CHF m) 21 641 5 976 4 354 4 350 6 029 932

Real

internal

growth

(RIG) 2.8% 1.3% 4.3% - 1.1% 5.4% 7.3%

Pricing 1.1% 2.0% 1.0% 1.4% - 0.4% 5.0%

Organic

growth 4.0% 3.4% 5.3% 0.3% 5.0% 12.3%

Coffee delivered 3.4% OG in Q3-26, driven by pricing of 2.0%, which continues to ease, along with RIG of 1.3%. Growth was broad-based across geographies and led by the performance of Nescafé, and Starbucks. Performance in creamers improved in the quarter, driven by better RIG in Coffee mate, with strong contributions from Starbucks and Natural Bliss.

Petcare OG was 5.3% in Q3-26, with RIG of 4.3%. Performance was strong across all geographies. Growth was driven by continued strong performance in cat, with sell-in matching strong sell-out. Dog remained soft, partly reflecting the impact of warmer weather on consumption. Therapeutics growth accelerated, supported by focused investments. Our largest brands including Pro Plan and ONE continued to deliver strong sales growth.

Nutrition OG was 0.3% in Q3-26, with RIG of -1.1% and pricing of 1.4%. RIG reflected weaker performance in kids & all family and infant nutrition. The impact of the infant formula recall continued to ease, with performance in the category improving through the quarter. Medical nutrition delivered another strong quarter, while adult nutrition slowed. Pure Encapsulations continues to perform strongly, delivering consistent double-digit sales growth.

Food & Snacks recorded OG of 5.0%, driven by RIG. Growth was broad-based across all segments, led by confectionery and cooking solutions and strong momentum in both AMS and AOA supported by seasonal order phasing. Growth continued to be driven by our global-leading billionaire brands Maggi, Milo and KitKat.

Annex

Nine-month performance

Zone

Asia, Nestlé

Oceania Waters &

Total Zone and Zone Premium Other

Group Americas Africa Europe Nespresso Beverages businesses

Sales

9M-2026

(CHF m) 65 865 28 735 15 706 13 724 4 740 2 814 146

Sales

9M-2025

(CHF m) 65 869 28 693 15 782 13 716 4 706 2 753 219

Real

internal

growth

(RIG) 1.9% 1.5% 3.5% 0.7% 1.5% 3.5% 2.3%

Pricing 1.8% 1.8% 1.5% 1.5% 2.2% 4.0% - 0.4%

Organic

growth 3.7% 3.3% 5.0% 2.2% 3.7% 7.5% 2.0%

Net M&A - 0.1% 0.0% - 0.2% 0.8% 0.1% - 0.7% - 31.3%

Foreign

exchange - 3.7% - 3.1% - 5.4% - 2.8% -3.0% - 4.6% - 4.1%

Reported

sales

growth 0.0% 0.1% - 0.6% 0.2% 0.7% 2.2% - 33.4%

Water &

Food & Premium

Total Group Coffee Petcare Nutrition Snacks Beverages

Sales

9M-2026

(CHF m) 65 865 18 281 13 591 12 779 18 400 2 814

Sales

9M-2025

(CHF m) 65 869 17 992 13 583 13 432 18 106 2 756

Real

internal

growth

(RIG) 1.9% 2.4% 2.6% - 1.2% 3.1% 3.5%

Pricing 1.8% 3.8% 0.9% 0.5% 1.0% 4.0%

Organic

growth 3.7% 6.1% 3.5% - 0.7% 4.2% 7.5%

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 22, 2026 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)