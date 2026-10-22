Nestle Aktie
WKN: 883723 / ISIN: US6410694060
|
22.10.2026 07:00:01
Press Release: Nestle: Third-quarter and -3-
Nespresso delivered solid OG in the quarter against a strong prior year comparison base. Brand campaigns, seasonal editions and accessories are all resonating well with consumers, supporting new member recruitment. Sales growth in 2026 has been impacted by moderating pricing and some consumption softness. Despite this, capsule volume growth trends are positive, helped by an improvement in Europe.
-- OG was 2.5%, with RIG of 1.1%; pricing was 1.4%, easing compared to the
previous quarter as we cycle prior year increases.
-- By geography, performance was led by North America with mid single-digit
growth in the US and high single-digit growth in Canada. Growth was flat
in Europe and in AOA.
-- By system, Vertuo remains the primary growth driver, delivering high
single-digit OG and RIG. Growth was supported by the Vertuo World
campaign with Dua Lipa and the successful launch of the new Vertuo Up
machine, helping to drive consumer adoption globally.
-- By channel, OOH grew mid single digit across geographies, driven by
higher customer consumption, growth in HORECA, and innovation supporting
an acceleration in machine placements.
-- Market share gains continued in North America and AOA, while Europe
remains pressured across key markets due to ongoing competitive
intensity.
-- Seasonal editions and accessories continue to resonate strongly with
consumers, supporting new member recruitment and reinforcing Nespresso's
premium lifestyle proposition.
-- Nespresso was proud to renew its B Corp Certification under B Lab's new
standards during the quarter.
Nestlé Waters & Premium Beverages
9M-26 operating performance
-- Organic growth was 7.5%, with RIG of 3.5% and pricing of 4.0%.
-- Reported sales were CHF 2.8 billion, with a negative impact of 4.6% from
foreign exchange movements.
Q3-26 sales performance
Nestlé Waters & Premium Beverages continued to accelerate, delivering double-digit OG and gaining market share globally. Growth was driven by strong category fundamentals, and robust demand for our international brands and premium beverages innovations, supported by favorable weather in Europe.
-- Organic growth was 12.3%, driven by RIG of 7.3% and pricing of 5.0%.
-- Growth was broad-based across markets, led by North America along with an
acceleration in Europe and AOA. Growth in Europe benefited from favorable
weather.
-- International brands continued to perform strongly delivering
double-digit growth. The platforms Sanpellegrino and Maison Perrier
strongly contributed to this growth reflecting the international
expansion of Maison Perrier and the successful rollout of premium
beverages innovations. These included Sanpellegrino CIAO! and ZERO,
Maison Perrier French Kiss.
-- By channel, retail and OOH delivered double-digit growth benefiting from
strong category momentum during the peak season and favorable weather
conditions in Europe.
-- Market share gains globally with a strong contribution in key
international brands.
Performance by product category
Q3-2026 sales performance
Waters &
Food & Premium
Total Group Coffee Petcare Nutrition Snacks Beverages
Sales
Q3-2026
(CHF m) 22 756 6 155 4 659 4 440 6 469 1 033
Sales
Q3-2025
(CHF m) 21 641 5 976 4 354 4 350 6 029 932
Real
internal
growth
(RIG) 2.8% 1.3% 4.3% - 1.1% 5.4% 7.3%
Pricing 1.1% 2.0% 1.0% 1.4% - 0.4% 5.0%
Organic
growth 4.0% 3.4% 5.3% 0.3% 5.0% 12.3%
Coffee delivered 3.4% OG in Q3-26, driven by pricing of 2.0%, which continues to ease, along with RIG of 1.3%. Growth was broad-based across geographies and led by the performance of Nescafé, and Starbucks. Performance in creamers improved in the quarter, driven by better RIG in Coffee mate, with strong contributions from Starbucks and Natural Bliss.
Petcare OG was 5.3% in Q3-26, with RIG of 4.3%. Performance was strong across all geographies. Growth was driven by continued strong performance in cat, with sell-in matching strong sell-out. Dog remained soft, partly reflecting the impact of warmer weather on consumption. Therapeutics growth accelerated, supported by focused investments. Our largest brands including Pro Plan and ONE continued to deliver strong sales growth.
Nutrition OG was 0.3% in Q3-26, with RIG of -1.1% and pricing of 1.4%. RIG reflected weaker performance in kids & all family and infant nutrition. The impact of the infant formula recall continued to ease, with performance in the category improving through the quarter. Medical nutrition delivered another strong quarter, while adult nutrition slowed. Pure Encapsulations continues to perform strongly, delivering consistent double-digit sales growth.
Food & Snacks recorded OG of 5.0%, driven by RIG. Growth was broad-based across all segments, led by confectionery and cooking solutions and strong momentum in both AMS and AOA supported by seasonal order phasing. Growth continued to be driven by our global-leading billionaire brands Maggi, Milo and KitKat.
Annex
Nine-month performance
Zone
Asia, Nestlé
Oceania Waters &
Total Zone and Zone Premium Other
Group Americas Africa Europe Nespresso Beverages businesses
Sales
9M-2026
(CHF m) 65 865 28 735 15 706 13 724 4 740 2 814 146
Sales
9M-2025
(CHF m) 65 869 28 693 15 782 13 716 4 706 2 753 219
Real
internal
growth
(RIG) 1.9% 1.5% 3.5% 0.7% 1.5% 3.5% 2.3%
Pricing 1.8% 1.8% 1.5% 1.5% 2.2% 4.0% - 0.4%
Organic
growth 3.7% 3.3% 5.0% 2.2% 3.7% 7.5% 2.0%
Net M&A - 0.1% 0.0% - 0.2% 0.8% 0.1% - 0.7% - 31.3%
Foreign
exchange - 3.7% - 3.1% - 5.4% - 2.8% -3.0% - 4.6% - 4.1%
Reported
sales
growth 0.0% 0.1% - 0.6% 0.2% 0.7% 2.2% - 33.4%
Water &
Food & Premium
Total Group Coffee Petcare Nutrition Snacks Beverages
Sales
9M-2026
(CHF m) 65 865 18 281 13 591 12 779 18 400 2 814
Sales
9M-2025
(CHF m) 65 869 17 992 13 583 13 432 18 106 2 756
Real
internal
growth
(RIG) 1.9% 2.4% 2.6% - 1.2% 3.1% 3.5%
Pricing 1.8% 3.8% 0.9% 0.5% 1.0% 4.0%
Organic
growth 3.7% 6.1% 3.5% - 0.7% 4.2% 7.5%
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
October 22, 2026 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nestle S.A. (spons. ADRs)
|
18.09.26
|Nestlé-Aktie fällt: Konzern prüft Optionen für russische Tochter (Dow Jones)
|
02.09.26
|Nestlé trennt sich von Supplement-Marken - Aktie im Minus (Dow Jones)
Analysen zu Nestle S.A. (spons. ADRs)
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Nestle S.A. (spons. ADRs)
|90,00
|-2,60%
|Nestlé SA (Nestle)
|90,18
|-1,76%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX leichter -- US-Börsen uneins -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegen sich vor dem Wochenende im Minus. Die Wall Street zeigt sich gespalten. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.