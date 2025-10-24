Press Release: Sika: RESILIENT PERFORMANCE IN -2

Sika Aktie
NET SALES BY REGION
1/1/2024 -- 1/1/2025 -- Change compared to previous year
in CHF million 9/30/2024 9/30/2025 (+/- in %)
-------------- ------------ ------------ -----------------------------------------------------------
In Swiss In local Currency Acquisition Organic
francs currencies(1) effect effect(2) growth(3)
--------------- ----------- ------------ -------- -------------- -------- ----------- ----------
By region
--------------- ----------- ------------ -------- -------------- -------- ----------- ----------
EMEA 3,880.0 3,834.0 -1.2% 2.1% -3.3% 0.6% 1.5%
--------------- ----------- ------------ -------- -------------- -------- ----------- ----------
Americas 3,125.3 2,996.6 -4.1% 2.9% -7.0% 2.1% 0.8%
--------------- ----------- ------------ -------- -------------- -------- ----------- ----------
Asia/Pacific 1,909.6 1,747.5 -8.5% -3.9% -4.6% 0.4% -4.3%
--------------- ----------- ------------ -------- -------------- -------- ----------- ----------
Net sales 8,914.9 8,578.1 -3.8% 1.1% -4.9% 1.1% 0.0%
--------------- ----------- ------------ -------- -------------- -------- ----------- ----------
Products for
construction
industry 7,618.2 7,321.5 -3.9% 1.2% -5.1% 1.3% -0.1%
--------------- ----------- ------------ -------- -------------- -------- ----------- ----------
Products for
industrial
manufacturing 1,296.7 1,256.6 -3.1% 1.1% -4.2% 0.0% 1.1%
--------------- ----------- ------------ -------- -------------- -------- ----------- ----------
(1) Growth in local currencies including acquisitions.
(2) Share of sales of acquired companies.
(3) Growth adjusted for acquisition and currency effect.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Webcast on October 24, 2025, at 3:00 p.m. (CEST)
A webcast will take place today focusing on the results
for the first nine months of the year. Please log
in five minutes prior to the start of the event.
https://www.sika.com/en/investors/events/sika-live-webcast.html
www.sika.com/9months-webcast
This link will allow you to participate in the webcast
with CEO Thomas Hasler, CFO Adrian Widmer, Dominik
Slappnig (Head of Corporate Communications & IR),
and Christine Kukan (Head of Investor Relations).
You will also be able to find a recording of the webcast
in the "Investors" section of the Sika website.
FINANCIAL CALENDAR Investor and media
conference Net sales 2025 Media Thursday, November 27, 2025
conference / analyst presentation on Tuesday, January 13, 2026
full-year result 2025 58th Annual Friday, February 20, 2026
General Meeting Net sales first quarter Tuesday, March 24, 2026
2026 Half-year report 2026 Results first Tuesday, April 14, 2026
nine months 2026 Tuesday, July 28, 2026
Friday, October 23, 2026
SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE
Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a globally leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protection in the building sector and industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 102 countries around the world, produces in over 400 factories, and develops innovative technologies for customers worldwide. In doing so, it plays a crucial role in enabling the transformation of the construction and transportation industries toward greater environmental compatibility. In 2024, Sika's more than 34,000 employees generated annual sales of CHF 11.76 billion.
CONTACT
Dominik Slappnig
Corporate Communications &
Investor Relations
+41 58 436 68 21
slappnig.dominik@ch.sika.com https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=CafhbZktaLMIf-BtODLGdaD3WLUPmp6Hag7z6InA8ppFzONIp6-fZfC4Kmm_RqyokT_G_jJOy_Ai6qFshxTdZ_SCxzJAtRlTVOksfYnkfEZibken7gdKg2TpjkjIovwP
The media release can be downloaded from the following link:
Media Release https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=69D726AS645nM8DUgiFt9e0bYG-cY7hWgpV4cfGRZtewtQYMN09CdTnWgsmAfH5zV0U8_RrU0AWl0liTw98BjyzawDJuBTJq_AWRxVRLEYL4n97djLJoQn3IzXZ531xlZh18FPjXhWJ2Hg_ctoJpn3xayyt7u0b_Z22HWL5bss0=
