Press Release: Sika: RESILIENT PERFORMANCE IN -2

NET SALES BY REGION

1/1/2024 -- 1/1/2025 -- Change compared to previous year

in CHF million 9/30/2024 9/30/2025 (+/- in %)

-------------- ------------ ------------ -----------------------------------------------------------

In Swiss In local Currency Acquisition Organic

francs currencies(1) effect effect(2) growth(3)

--------------- ----------- ------------ -------- -------------- -------- ----------- ----------

By region

--------------- ----------- ------------ -------- -------------- -------- ----------- ----------

EMEA 3,880.0 3,834.0 -1.2% 2.1% -3.3% 0.6% 1.5%

--------------- ----------- ------------ -------- -------------- -------- ----------- ----------

Americas 3,125.3 2,996.6 -4.1% 2.9% -7.0% 2.1% 0.8%

--------------- ----------- ------------ -------- -------------- -------- ----------- ----------

Asia/Pacific 1,909.6 1,747.5 -8.5% -3.9% -4.6% 0.4% -4.3%

--------------- ----------- ------------ -------- -------------- -------- ----------- ----------

Net sales 8,914.9 8,578.1 -3.8% 1.1% -4.9% 1.1% 0.0%

--------------- ----------- ------------ -------- -------------- -------- ----------- ----------

Products for

construction

industry 7,618.2 7,321.5 -3.9% 1.2% -5.1% 1.3% -0.1%

--------------- ----------- ------------ -------- -------------- -------- ----------- ----------

Products for

industrial

manufacturing 1,296.7 1,256.6 -3.1% 1.1% -4.2% 0.0% 1.1%

--------------- ----------- ------------ -------- -------------- -------- ----------- ----------

(1) Growth in local currencies including acquisitions.

(2) Share of sales of acquired companies.

(3) Growth adjusted for acquisition and currency effect.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Webcast on October 24, 2025, at 3:00 p.m. (CEST)

A webcast will take place today focusing on the results

for the first nine months of the year. Please log

in five minutes prior to the start of the event.

https://www.sika.com/en/investors/events/sika-live-webcast.html

www.sika.com/9months-webcast

This link will allow you to participate in the webcast

with CEO Thomas Hasler, CFO Adrian Widmer, Dominik

Slappnig (Head of Corporate Communications & IR),

and Christine Kukan (Head of Investor Relations).

You will also be able to find a recording of the webcast

in the "Investors" section of the Sika website.

FINANCIAL CALENDAR Investor and media

conference Net sales 2025 Media Thursday, November 27, 2025

conference / analyst presentation on Tuesday, January 13, 2026

full-year result 2025 58th Annual Friday, February 20, 2026

General Meeting Net sales first quarter Tuesday, March 24, 2026

2026 Half-year report 2026 Results first Tuesday, April 14, 2026

nine months 2026 Tuesday, July 28, 2026

Friday, October 23, 2026

SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a globally leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protection in the building sector and industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 102 countries around the world, produces in over 400 factories, and develops innovative technologies for customers worldwide. In doing so, it plays a crucial role in enabling the transformation of the construction and transportation industries toward greater environmental compatibility. In 2024, Sika's more than 34,000 employees generated annual sales of CHF 11.76 billion.

CONTACT

Dominik Slappnig

Corporate Communications &

Investor Relations

+41 58 436 68 21

slappnig.dominik@ch.sika.com https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=CafhbZktaLMIf-BtODLGdaD3WLUPmp6Hag7z6InA8ppFzONIp6-fZfC4Kmm_RqyokT_G_jJOy_Ai6qFshxTdZ_SCxzJAtRlTVOksfYnkfEZibken7gdKg2TpjkjIovwP

The media release can be downloaded from the following link:

Media Release https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=69D726AS645nM8DUgiFt9e0bYG-cY7hWgpV4cfGRZtewtQYMN09CdTnWgsmAfH5zV0U8_RrU0AWl0liTw98BjyzawDJuBTJq_AWRxVRLEYL4n97djLJoQn3IzXZ531xlZh18FPjXhWJ2Hg_ctoJpn3xayyt7u0b_Z22HWL5bss0=

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 23, 2025 23:00 ET (03:00 GMT)