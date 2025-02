PriceSmart Boosts Annual Dividend By 8.6%

(RTTNews) - PriceSmart, Inc. (PSMT), operator of 54 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S. territory, Friday announced an 8.6% increase to its annual dividend.

The company's Board of Directors declared an annual cash dividend in the total amount of $1.26 per share, with $0.63 per share payable on February 28, 2025, to stockholders of record as of February 18, 2025, and $0.63 per share payable on August 29, 2025, to stockholders of record as of August 15, 2025.

This represents an 8.6% increase over last year's $1.16 per share dividend, which was paid in two $0.58 per share installments.

The decision to increase the annual dividend by 8.6% by the Board of Directors reflects the Board's confidence in PriceSmart and the strength of its cash-generating activities.

At the annual meeting of stockholders, eleven nominees were elected to the PriceSmart, Inc. Board of Directors.