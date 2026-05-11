Günstig handeln von 8 bis 22 Uhr. Jeden Tag: Newsletter, Sendungen. BNP Paribas freut sich über Ihre Wahl zum Top-Zertifikatehaus Österreichs 2026. -W-

Priority Technology Holdings Aktie

Priority Technology Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2JRQV / ISIN: US74275G1076

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
11.05.2026 13:36:47

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. Q1 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (PRTH) released a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $9.76 million, or $0.12 per share. This compares with $8.26 million, or $0.10 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $23.58 million or $0.28 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.1% to $249.55 million from $224.63 million last year.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $9.76 Mln. vs. $8.26 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.12 vs. $0.10 last year. -Revenue: $249.55 Mln vs. $224.63 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $ 1.01 B To $ 1.04 B

For the full year 2026, the company now expects Adjusted EBITD forecast to range between $230 million - $245 million

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Priority Technology Holdings Inc Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Priority Technology Holdings Inc Registered Shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Priority Technology Holdings Inc Registered Shs 5,20 -0,95% Priority Technology Holdings Inc Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

10.05.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 19
10.05.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 19: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
09.05.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
09.05.26 KW 19: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
08.05.26 KW 19: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX im Plus erwartet -- Asiens Börsen in Grün
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex dürften sich zur Wochenmitte mit Gewinnen zeigen. An den Börsen in Asien geht es am Mittwoch nach oben.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen