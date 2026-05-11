Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. Q1 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (PRTH) released a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $9.76 million, or $0.12 per share. This compares with $8.26 million, or $0.10 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $23.58 million or $0.28 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.1% to $249.55 million from $224.63 million last year.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $9.76 Mln. vs. $8.26 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.12 vs. $0.10 last year. -Revenue: $249.55 Mln vs. $224.63 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $ 1.01 B To $ 1.04 B

For the full year 2026, the company now expects Adjusted EBITD forecast to range between $230 million - $245 million