Private Equity Holding AG: Net Asset Value as of June 30, 2024

Net Asset Value

NEWS RELEASE

Zug, July 10, 2024

Net Asset Value as of June 30, 2024

As of June 30, 2024, the Net Asset Value (NAV) per share of Private Equity Holding AG (PEH) stood at EUR 161.22 (CHF 156.23), representing a change of +0.7% in EUR (-1.0% in CHF) since May 31, 2024 (including the dividend of CHF 1.00 paid on June 10, 2024).

PEH's portfolio performance in EUR was positive in June. While several portfolio funds such as L1D Blockchain Venture, L1D Blockchain Venture II and Alpha CEE Opportunity IV as well as one direct co-investment recorded positive valuation adjustments, the positive portfolio performance was mainly driven by favourable FX movements.

In June, the portfolio was cash-flow negative with total distributions amounting to EUR 2.0m vs. EUR 4.0m paid into the portfolio. PEH received noteworthy distributions from Abry Heritage, distributing proceeds from various transactions, including from the sale of Nuspire, a security services provider, as well as from Mid Europa Fund IV, distributing proceeds from two partial realisations, namely Allegro, a Polish online e-commerce platform and M Plus, a business process outsourcing service provider.

In the reporting period, PEH completed a USD 5.0m commitment to H.I.G. Capital Partners VII, a buyout fund with a focus on the mid cap segment.

Private Equity Holding AG (SIX: PEHN) is a listed investment company for private equity investments. It offers institutional and private investors the opportunity to participate in a simple and tax-efficient manner in a diversified and professionally managed private equity portfolio with selective fund and direct investments.

Income from the portfolio is partially reinvested, as well as passed on to the shareholders as annual distributions. Private Equity Holding’s portfolio is managed by Amundi Alpha Associates, an independent Private Equity, Private Debt and Infrastructure investment manager based in Zurich.

For further information, please contact:

Kerstin von Stechow, Investor Relations, Kerstin.Stechow@peh.ch, phone +41-44-515 70 80, http://www.peh.ch

The basis of the Net Asset Value Calculation and Disclaimer

The number of outstanding shares used for calculation of the Net Asset Value per share amounted to 2,468,262 as of June 30, 2024 (May 31, 2024: 2,468,262). The calculations are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and pursuant to the guidelines of Invest Europe (formerly known as the European Venture Capital Association). The valuations of the fund investments are based on the most recent reported net asset values (NAVs) of the funds. In estimating the fair value of unquoted direct investments, Private Equity Holding AG considers the most appropriate market valuation techniques. The fair value of listed direct investments is the market value. The NAV of Private Equity Holding AG is calculated at the end of each month under a going concern assumption. The different reporting cut-off dates of the individual companies and funds in which participations are held can lead to short-term distortions and cause discrepancies between the published NAV and the actual total value of Private Equity Holding AG's net assets.