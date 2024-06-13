Private Equity Holding AG / Key word(s): Net Asset Value

Private Equity Holding AG: Net Asset Value as of May 31, 2024



13.06.2024 / 18:00 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value

NEWS RELEASE

Zug, June 13, 2024

Net Asset Value as of May 31, 2024

As of May 31, 2024, the Net Asset Value (NAV) per share of Private Equity Holding AG (PEH) stood at EUR 161.11 (CHF 157.88), representing a change of +0.9% in EUR (+0.9% in CHF) since April 30, 2024.

Despite adverse FX movements, the portfolio performance was positive in May, largely due to valuation adjustments in PEH's portfolio funds including Gyrus Co-Investment Fund, Alpha CEE Opportunity IV and Sycamore III as well as for the direct co-investment Design Holding, a global high-end design group in the field of furniture and lighting.

In May, the portfolio was cash-flow positive with total distributions amounting to EUR 10.9m vs. EUR 1.4m paid into the portfolio. The biggest distribution was received from Gyrus Co-Investment Fund from the sale of Intellera, a market leader in advisory services for digital transformation of public administration and healthcare systems. Furthermore, Clarus IV distributed proceeds from two transactions, namely SFJ Pharmaceuticals, a biopharmaceutical development company and Galera Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development and commercialisation of therapeutics designed to alleviate the side effects of radiation cancer treatments.

In the reporting period, PEH completed a USD 4.5m commitment to a growth fund targeting early stage and growth stage venture investments within the information technology sector in Europe, Israel and the US.

On June 3, 2024, the Annual General Meeting of PEH approved all proposals by the Board of Directors.

***

Private Equity Holding AG (SIX: PEHN) is a listed investment company for private equity investments. It offers institutional and private investors the opportunity to participate in a simple and tax-efficient manner in a diversified and professionally managed private equity portfolio with selective fund and direct investments.

Income from the portfolio is partially reinvested, as well as passed on to the shareholders as annual distributions. Private Equity Holding’s portfolio is managed by Amundi Alpha Associates, an independent Private Equity, Private Debt and Infrastructure investment manager based in Zurich.

For further information, please contact:

Kerstin von Stechow, Investor Relations, Kerstin.Stechow@peh.ch, phone +41 41 726 79 80, http://www.peh.ch

The basis of the Net Asset Value Calculation and Disclaimer

The number of outstanding shares used for calculation of the Net Asset Value per share amounted to 2,468,262 as of May 31, 2024 (April 30, 2024: 2,468,262). The calculations are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and pursuant to the guidelines of Invest Europe (formerly known as the European Venture Capital Association). The valuations of the fund investments are based on the most recent reported net asset values (NAVs) of the funds. In estimating the fair value of unquoted direct investments, Private Equity Holding AG considers the most appropriate market valuation techniques. The fair value of listed direct investments is the market value. The NAV of Private Equity Holding AG is calculated at the end of each month under a going concern assumption. The different reporting cut-off dates of the individual companies and funds in which participations are held can lead to short-term distortions and cause discrepancies between the published NAV and the actual total value of Private Equity Holding AG's net assets.