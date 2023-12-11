Private Equity Holding AG / Key word(s): Net Asset Value

Private Equity Holding AG: Net Asset Value as of November 30, 2023



11.12.2023 / 18:12 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value

NEWS RELEASE

Zug, December 11, 2023

Net Asset Value as of November 30, 2023

As of November 30, 2023, the Net Asset Value (NAV) per share of Private Equity Holding AG (PEH) stood at EUR 153.30 (CHF 145.87), representing a change of -0.6% in EUR (-1.6% in CHF) since October 31, 2023.

PEH’s portfolio performance excluding FX movements was overall positive in November supported by positive valuation adjustments for several portfolio funds including Alpha CEE Opportunity IV, Gyrus Co- Investment Fund and Investindustrial VII as well as the direct co-investments in artificial intelligence software provider Earnix and global closures producer Guala Closures. However, that could not fully compensate the significantly adverse FX movements, most notably caused by the abrupt weakening of the USD against the EUR in the second half of the month.

The portfolio was cash-flow positive in November with total distributions amounting to EUR 4.5m vs. EUR 1.9m paid into the portfolio. PEH received noteworthy distributions from Guala Closures as well as from dss+, a global operations management consulting firm. Furthermore, Highland Europe III distributed proceeds from its investment in Wolt, a food delivery company.

Private Equity Holding AG (SIX: PEHN) is a listed investment company for private equity investments. It offers institutional and private investors the opportunity to participate in a simple and tax-efficient manner in a diversified and professionally managed private equity portfolio with selective fund and direct investments.

Income from the portfolio is partially reinvested, as well as passed on to the shareholders as annual distributions. Private Equity Holding’s portfolio is managed by Alpha Associates, an independent Private Equity, Private Debt and Infrastructure investment manager based in Zurich.

For further information, please contact:

Kerstin von Stechow, Investor Relations, Kerstin.Stechow@peh.ch, phone +41 41 726 79 80, http://www.peh.ch

The basis of the Net Asset Value Calculation and Disclaimer

The number of outstanding shares used for calculation of the Net Asset Value per share amounted to 2,468,862 as of November 30, 2023 (October 31, 2023: 2,472,482). The calculations are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and pursuant to the guidelines of Invest Europe (formerly known as the European Venture Capital Association). The valuations of the fund investments are based on the most recent reported net asset values (NAVs) of the funds. In estimating the fair value of unquoted direct investments, Private Equity Holding AG considers the most appropriate market valuation techniques. The fair value of listed direct investments is the market value. The NAV of Private Equity Holding AG is calculated at the end of each month under a going concern assumption and usually published within six trading days after the cut-off date. The different reporting cut-off dates of the individual companies and funds in which participations are held can lead to short-term distortions and cause discrepancies between the published NAV and the actual total value of Private Equity Holding AG's net assets.

