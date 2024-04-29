Private Equity Holding AG: Proposals to the Annual General Meeting of Private Equity Holding AG

Private Equity Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM/Dividend

Proposals to the Annual General Meeting of Private Equity Holding AG



Zug, April 29, 2024

Proposals to the Annual General Meeting of Private Equity Holding AG

Private Equity Holding AG (PEH) announces that the Board of Directors will propose a dividend of CHF 1 per share to the AGM. Like in prior years, the dividend will be paid half from reserves from capital contributions and half from voluntary retained earnings.

All four members of the Board of Directors - Dr. Hans Baumgartner, Martin Eberhard, Dr. Petra Salesny and Fidelis Götz - will stand for re-election at the AGM.

Further, the Board of Directors will propose a revision of the Articles of Association to the AGM, in particular due to the revised Swiss Stock Corporation Law. This will also include a move of registered office to Zurich and the introduction of a capital band.

PEH will publish the invitation to its ordinary AGM on May 7, 2024. Registered shareholders will receive the invitation by mail during the subsequent days.

