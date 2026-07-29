PTC Aktie

PTC für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1H9GN / ISIN: US69370C1009

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29.07.2026 22:05:06

PTC Inc. Bottom Line Drops In Q3

(RTTNews) - PTC Inc. (PMTC) reported earnings for third quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $118.780 million, or $1.03 per share. This compares with $141.328 million, or $1.17 per share, last year.

Excluding items, PTC Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $181.440 million or $1.58 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 6.8% to $600.049 million from $643.937 million last year.

PTC Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $118.780 Mln. vs. $141.328 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.03 vs. $1.17 last year. -Revenue: $600.049 Mln vs. $643.937 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.63 To $ 2.21 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 630 M To $ 690 M Full year EPS guidance: $ 7.87 To $ 8.42 Full year revenue guidance: $ 2.690 B To $ 2.750 B

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