PTC Inc. Bottom Line Drops In Q3

(RTTNews) - PTC Inc. (PMTC) reported earnings for third quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $118.780 million, or $1.03 per share. This compares with $141.328 million, or $1.17 per share, last year.

Excluding items, PTC Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $181.440 million or $1.58 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 6.8% to $600.049 million from $643.937 million last year.

PTC Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $118.780 Mln. vs. $141.328 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.03 vs. $1.17 last year. -Revenue: $600.049 Mln vs. $643.937 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.63 To $ 2.21 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 630 M To $ 690 M Full year EPS guidance: $ 7.87 To $ 8.42 Full year revenue guidance: $ 2.690 B To $ 2.750 B