Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
|
17.11.2025 09:51:00
Pullbacks for Quantum Computing Stocks IonQ, Rigetti Computing, and D-Wave Quantum Appear Set to Accelerate
If you believe artificial intelligence (AI) has been the hottest trend on Wall Street in 2025, think again. While empowering software and systems with the tools to make split-second decisions is a long-term game changer, no innovation has captivated the attention and wallets of investors this year quite like the arrival of quantum computing.Over the trailing year, as of the closing bell on Nov. 13, shares of quantum computing pure-play stocks IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI), D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS), and Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) have respectively rallied by 97%, 1,590%, 1,420%, and 627%! Some of these gains have been life-altering for early investors.However, things aren't as rosy for quantum computing stocks as their scorching-hot gains would imply. While there are, indeed, catalysts fueling excitement for this technology, recently hyped events for IonQ, Rigetti Computing, and D-Wave Quantum all but confirm that their recent pullbacks are likely to accelerate.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
