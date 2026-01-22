MSA Safety Aktie

WKN DE: A1XFCC / ISIN: US5534981064

22.01.2026 21:12:17

Pullen Investment Management Opens New $2.6 Million MSA Safety Position

Pullen Investment Management, LLC reported a new stake in MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA), purchasing 16,026 shares during the fourth quarter, according to its SEC filing dated Jan. 20, 2026. The estimated value of the trade was $2.57 million, based on the average price for the reporting period. The quarter-end value of the position matched the transaction estimate, reflecting the combined impact of share acquisition and price movement.This new position represents 1.35% of reportable U.S. equity assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2025.Top holdings after the filing:Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
