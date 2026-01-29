PulteGroup Q4 Earnings Fall

(RTTNews) - PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM), a residential home-construction company, on Thursday reported net income decreased in the fourth quarter compared with the previous year.

For the fourth quarter, net income declined to $501.61 million from $913.24 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $2.56 versus $4.43 last year.

Revenue declined to $4.61 billion from $4.92 billion in the previous year.

Net new orders increased to $3.51 billion from $3.51 billion in the prior year.

In the pre-market trading, PHM was down 0.67% at $122.45 on the New York Stock Exchange.