PwC Achieves Guidewire Migration Acceleration Specialization to Speed Insurers’ Move to Guidewire Cloud

Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting and Global Premier partner, PwC, has achieved the Migration Acceleration Specialization. Partners who have earned this global specialization have demonstrated the ability to lower customers’ cost of transitioning to Guidewire Cloud, accelerate implementation timeframes and improve delivery quality and predictability.

PwC has a dedicated Migration Acceleration team solely focused on Guidewire Cloud migrations, and as a Global Premier partner, PwC has built a large and capable practice that has experience in handling complex migration projects, offering insurers a specialized and streamlined approach to their cloud migration process. This experience translates into reduced risks, improved efficiency, and enhanced outcomes for insurers for cloud migrations. PwC's expertise can help insurers navigate the challenges of migrating to Guidewire Cloud, ensuring a smooth transition and maximizing the benefits of the cloud-based platform.

"Guidewire is deeply committed to working with our customers to get them to our SaaS platform and application suite,” said Lisa Walsh, Group Vice President, Global Consulting Alliances, Guidewire. "Our objective is to give our customers options and confidence in the partners they can choose from to help them migrate to Guidewire Cloud. We’re very pleased that PwC has achieved this specialization and applaud the investments they have made in helping insurers move to GWCP (Guidewire Cloud Platform) to drive better insurance outcomes.”

"Through strategic investments in Guidewire-specific skills, capabilities, and migration assets, PwC has positioned itself as one of Guidewire's top consulting partners to support insurers in achieving their strategic initiatives," said Imran Ilyas, Partner, Cloud and Digital, PwC. "Our comprehensive resources enable us to provide robust assistance while effectively managing costs, ensuring a cost-efficient approach for insurers throughout the migration process.”

PwC was honored with the following two PartnerConnect Consulting Excellence awards: 2023 Global Premier Outstanding Market Growth for the Americas and 2023 Global Premier Passion for Excellence, at Guidewire’s most recent annual customer conference Connections.

Specializations are both regionally and globally based and require partners to demonstrate the requisite skills, knowledge, and competency in a specific Guidewire product or solution, as validated by Guidewire certification achievements. This Migration Acceleration Specialization also extends to services and sales alignment through multiple workshops and documentation. Partners with specializations can better promote their capabilities across Guidewire products and solutions. Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partners have now achieved a total of over 200 specializations.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect

Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partners provide consulting services such as business transformation and strategy, implementation and related solution and delivery services. To date, Guidewire Consulting practices worldwide include 22,300+ consultants who have been trained or are experienced in Guidewire products. Guidewire PartnerConnect is an invitation-only program.

About Guidewire

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ?We combine digital, core, analytics, and machine learning to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 540 insurers in 40 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,600+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

