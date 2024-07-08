Q3 2024 Trading Statement

Britvic plc

LEI: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53

8 July 2024

Britvic plc (“Britvic”)

“Strong Q3 trading despite a tough prior year comparable”

To 30 June 2024 YOY Revenue Growth (at constant currency) Revenue Group GB Brazil Other International Q3 £502.9m +6.3% +6.6% +48.1% -6.6% YTD £1,383.2m +9.3% +8.0% +38.9% +2.1%

Q3 performance highlights

Strong Q3 performance, despite poor weather in Europe, with +2.2% volume growth and positive price/mix, resulted in revenue of +6.3% vs a tough prior year comparable of revenue +9.9%.

In Great Britain, revenue grew +6.6% vs the prior year, with both the retail and hospitality channels in growth.

In Brazil, revenue grew +48.1% vs the prior year, with both growth from the existing brand portfolio and continued acceleration in energy following the Extra Power acquisition.

Other International revenue decreased -6.6% vs the prior year. Growth in Ireland was offset by a decline in France and other international markets.

Simon Litherland, Chief Executive Officer commented:

“Trading in the quarter has been strong, with revenue increasing +6.3%, benefiting from both positive price/mix and volume growth, and demonstrating the strength of our portfolio of brands. Encouragingly this was achieved despite poor weather this year and a tough comparable from last year when revenue increased 9.9%.

Demand for our brands remains strong, as we enter the key summer trading period. We have an exciting programme of marketing campaigns, giving us confidence that we will deliver an excellent full year performance.”

For further information please contact:

Investors: Steve Nightingale (Director of Investor Relations) +44 (0) 7808 097 784 Media: Kathryn Partridge (Director of Corporate Affairs) +44 (0) 7803 854 229 Stephen Malthouse (Headland) +44 (0) 7734 956 201

Note to editors

About Britvic

Britvic is an international soft drinks business rich in history and heritage. Founded in England in the 1930s, it has grown into a global organisation with 39 much-loved brands sold in over 100 countries.

The company combines its own leading brand portfolio including Fruit Shoot, Robinsons, Tango, J2O, London Essence, Teisseire, Plenish, Jimmy’s Iced Coffee and MiWadi with PepsiCo brands such as Pepsi, 7UP and Lipton Ice Tea which Britvic produces and sells in Great Britain and Ireland under exclusive PepsiCo agreements.

Britvic is the largest supplier of branded still soft drinks in Great Britain and the number two supplier of branded carbonated soft drinks in Great Britain. Britvic is an industry leader in the island of Ireland with brands such as MiWadi and Ballygowan, in France with brands such as Teisseire, Pressade and Moulin de Valdonne and in its growth market, Brazil, with Maguary, Bela Ischia and Dafruta. Britvic is growing its reach into other territories through franchising, export and licensing.

Britvic is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the code BVIC and is a constituent of the FTSE 250 index.

Find out more at Britvic.com