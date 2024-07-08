|
08.07.2024 08:01:04
Q3 2024 Trading Statement
|
Britvic plc (BVIC )
Britvic plc
LEI: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53
8 July 2024
Britvic plc (“Britvic”)
“Strong Q3 trading despite a tough prior year comparable”
Q3 performance highlights
Simon Litherland, Chief Executive Officer commented:
“Trading in the quarter has been strong, with revenue increasing +6.3%, benefiting from both positive price/mix and volume growth, and demonstrating the strength of our portfolio of brands. Encouragingly this was achieved despite poor weather this year and a tough comparable from last year when revenue increased 9.9%.
Demand for our brands remains strong, as we enter the key summer trading period. We have an exciting programme of marketing campaigns, giving us confidence that we will deliver an excellent full year performance.”
For further information please contact:
Note to editors
About Britvic
Britvic is an international soft drinks business rich in history and heritage. Founded in England in the 1930s, it has grown into a global organisation with 39 much-loved brands sold in over 100 countries.
The company combines its own leading brand portfolio including Fruit Shoot, Robinsons, Tango, J2O, London Essence, Teisseire, Plenish, Jimmy’s Iced Coffee and MiWadi with PepsiCo brands such as Pepsi, 7UP and Lipton Ice Tea which Britvic produces and sells in Great Britain and Ireland under exclusive PepsiCo agreements.
Britvic is the largest supplier of branded still soft drinks in Great Britain and the number two supplier of branded carbonated soft drinks in Great Britain. Britvic is an industry leader in the island of Ireland with brands such as MiWadi and Ballygowan, in France with brands such as Teisseire, Pressade and Moulin de Valdonne and in its growth market, Brazil, with Maguary, Bela Ischia and Dafruta. Britvic is growing its reach into other territories through franchising, export and licensing.
Britvic is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the code BVIC and is a constituent of the FTSE 250 index.
Find out more at Britvic.com
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00B0N8QD54
|Category Code:
|QRT
|TIDM:
|BVIC
|LEI Code:
|635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|332458
|EQS News ID:
|1940867
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Britvic Plcmehr Nachrichten
|
08:01
|Q3 2024 Trading Statement (EQS Group)
|
02.07.24
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Britvic plc (EQS Group)
|
01.07.24
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Britvic plc (EQS Group)
|
01.07.24
|Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
|
28.06.24
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Britvic plc (EQS Group)
|
28.06.24
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Britvic plc (EQS Group)
|
28.06.24
|ESOP Block listing Interim Review (EQS Group)
|
28.06.24
|ESOP Block listing Interim Review (EQS Group)