QQQ vs. VGT: What's the Better Tech ETF Going Into 2026?
When you look at the stock market performance of the 11 major U.S. business sectors, there's tech, and then there's everyone else. The tech sector has considerably outperformed other sectors and has positioned itself as the go-to for investors seeking high-growth opportunities.Twenty years ago, at the end of 2005, only one of the world's top 10 most valuable companies was a tech company (Microsoft). Today, nine of them are, each with a valuation of over $1 trillion (as of Dec. 4).Considering the historical success, it makes sense that investors would want to continue pouring money into the sector. Rather than betting on individual stocks, investing in tech-focused exchange-traded funds (ETF)gives you broad exposure to the sector without taking on each company's individual risks.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
