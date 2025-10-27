Qualcomm Stock Surges 13% On AI Infrastructure Partnership With HUMAIN

(RTTNews) - QUALCOMM Inc. (QCOM) shares jumped 12.80 percent to $190.56, up $21.62 in Monday trading, after announcing a collaboration with HUMAIN to deploy advanced AI infrastructure in Saudi Arabia ahead of the 9th Future Investment Initiative conference.

Qualcomm traded between $168.82 and $205.55 after opening at $169.09, compared with a previous close of $168.94 on the Nasdaq. Volume surged to 62.54 million shares, well above the average of 7.94 million. The stock's 52-week range is $120.80 to $205.55.

The partnership aims to create the world's first fully optimized edge-to-cloud hybrid AI system, positioning Saudi Arabia as a global AI hub.