QUALCOMM Aktie
WKN: 883121 / ISIN: US7475251036
|
27.10.2025 18:04:13
Qualcomm Stock Surges 13% On AI Infrastructure Partnership With HUMAIN
(RTTNews) - QUALCOMM Inc. (QCOM) shares jumped 12.80 percent to $190.56, up $21.62 in Monday trading, after announcing a collaboration with HUMAIN to deploy advanced AI infrastructure in Saudi Arabia ahead of the 9th Future Investment Initiative conference.
Qualcomm traded between $168.82 and $205.55 after opening at $169.09, compared with a previous close of $168.94 on the Nasdaq. Volume surged to 62.54 million shares, well above the average of 7.94 million. The stock's 52-week range is $120.80 to $205.55.
The partnership aims to create the world's first fully optimized edge-to-cloud hybrid AI system, positioning Saudi Arabia as a global AI hub.
