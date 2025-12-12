IonQ Aktie
WKN DE: A3C4QT / ISIN: US46222L1089
|
12.12.2025 09:06:00
Quantum Computing Stocks IonQ, Rigetti Computing, and D-Wave Quantum Have a Date With History in 2026
If you think artificial intelligence (AI) is the only hot trend on Wall Street, you haven't been paying close enough attention to the quantum computing revolution.Over the trailing year, shares of quantum computing pure-play stocks IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI), D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS), and Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) have rallied by 43%, 545%, 458%, and 67%, respectively. For context, the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite has risen by closer to 19%.With online publication The Quantum Insider pegging the addressable opportunity for quantum computing at $1 trillion by 2035, and analysts at Boston Consulting Group estimating it can create up to $850 billion in global economic value by 2040, it's not surprising to see investors gravitating toward these pure-play stocks. But based on what history has repeatedly told investors, the script is likely to flip in 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
