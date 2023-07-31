QuinStreet Sets Date to Announce Fiscal Fourth Quarter and FY2023 Results

QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST), a leader in performance marketplaces and technologies for the financial services and home services industries, today announced it will report financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended June 30, 2023 after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 2:00 PM PT to review and discuss the company’s results.

What: QuinStreet Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call When: Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM PT Dial in: +1 888-886-7786 (domestic)

+1 416-764-8658 (international) Replay Instructions: +1 844-512-2921 (domestic)

+1 412-317-6671 (international)

Passcode: 65611073 Webcast URL: http://investor.quinstreet.com/

