QuinStreet Sets Date to Announce Fiscal Fourth Quarter and FY2024 Results

QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST), a leader in performance marketplaces and technologies for the financial services and home services industries, today announced it will report financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended June 30, 2024 after the market closes on Thursday, August 8, 2024. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 2:00 PM PT to review and discuss the company’s results.

What: QuinStreet Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results Conference Call When: Thursday, August 8, 2024 Time: 2:00 PM PT Dial in: +1 800-717-1738 (domestic)

+1 646-307-1865 (international) Replay Instructions: +1 844-512-2921 (domestic)

+1 412-317-6671 (international)

Passcode: 1170966 Webcast URL: http://investor.quinstreet.com/

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST) is a leader in performance marketplaces and technologies for the financial services and home services industries. QuinStreet is a pioneer in delivering online marketplace solutions to match searchers with brands in digital media, and is committed to providing consumers with the information and tools they need to research, find and select the products and brands that meet their needs.

